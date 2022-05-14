Owaisi Slams Amit Shah Post Rahul Bhat's Killing; Questions Utility Of Art 370 Abrogation

After the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Bhat, who got a job as a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was shot dead by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in the Chadoora town of the Budgam district on May 12. Recalling that the Centre had linked the abrogation of Article 370 to the elimination of terrorism, Owaisi contended that Shah should take responsibility for the "disaster" unfolding in the Union Territory.

Article 370 abrogation

A Presidential notification combined with requisite legislation passed by both the House of Parliament in August 2019 led to Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. This implied that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was scrapped. Furthermore, the region was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Thereafter, restrictions on the movement of people and communication were imposed in the state, which were gradually lifted over the months. With the delimitation commission passing its order in May, speculation is rife that the Assembly polls might take place later this year.

Kashmiri Pandits seek more security

Rahul Bhat's targeted killing led to widespread protests by the Kashmiri Hindu community demanding adequate security from the government. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday, his wife Meenakshi revealed that Rahul was against his transfer to Budgam. She stated, "After the killing of the teachers (in 2021), I called him and told him to get back home in 2 minutes. When he reached home, I told him to stay in Jammu and not go back. He even stayed for 10-15 days, after which he started saying that he was getting a lot of calls, and have work pending so he will have to go".

"If you |(administration) are calling them, at least guarantee their security. At least one security personnel should have been there. Right opposite Tehsil's office is the HDM office," she added, expressing displeasure at the lack of security provided to her husband by the authorities.