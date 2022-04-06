Owaisi Slams Calls To 'boycott' Muslim Vendors; Blames Bommai Govt For 'enabling Mob Rule'

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at the BJP-led Karnataka government on Wednesday after right-wing organisations allegedly called for a boycott of Muslim fruit vendors in the state. As per reports, the Hindu Janajagruti has made a clarion call for Hindus to set up more fruit shops to "break the monopoly of Muslim traders in fruit business".

Owaisi accused the state government of enabling the brazen mob rule, wherein right-wing mob dictates who can sell what and who can buy from which seller. "There is no 'Muslim monopoly', it’s just another excuse to enforce untouchability against Muslims," the MP wrote. He accused the activists of endangering lives of poor people in the name of “jan jagruti”.

Karnataka govt has enabled brazen mob rule. Mobs are deciding who can sell what, and who can buy from whom. There is no “Muslim monopoly”, it’s just another excuse to enforce untouchability against Muslims. They’re endangering lives of poor people in the name of “jan jagruti”. https://t.co/ln827cgrWA — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 6, 2022

Call to boycott Halal meat in Karnataka

Earlier, the ‘Hindu Jana Jagruthi Samiti’ along with Bajrang Dal and some right-wing activists had claimed to have organised a campaign to boycott ‘Halal’ meat and urged people to buy meat only from Hindu meat sellers. They claimed that Muslims perform rituals according to their faith before killing animals for ‘Halal’ meat, which is then consumed by Hindus.

The controversy came ahead of ‘Varshadodaku’ festival, which is celebrated a day after the Kannada New Year of Ugadi, when meat is in high demand among several communities across the state.

Following the call to boycott, many shop-owners changed their signboards from ‘Halal’ to ‘Jhatka’ and crowd around Hindu meat shops also began to surge.

The Opposition has condemned the Basavaraj Bommai government over the ‘Halal’ meat row, calling it an election propaganda of the BJP. Bommai earlier said that his government will look into ‘Halal’ meat issue as “serious objections” have been raised over it.

Asked about the call for the boycott of ‘Halal’ meat by right-wing organisations, Bommai said, “As far as my government is concerned, we are not right-wing or left-wing, only growth wing.

(With inputs from agency)