Owaisi Slams Centre For Not Holding Talks With Taliban After Investing In Afghanistan

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has launched a scathing attack on the Government of India over the hesitancy to hold deliberations with the Taliban. Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network, Owaisi asked what has the government done to hold either official or unofficial talks with the Taliban as India has invested heavily in Afghanistan. Recalling an incident in Lok Sabha, Owaisi said he was then criticised for suggesting to hold talks with the Taliban.

He said, "Many years ago in Lok Sabha, I had said that the Government should open a channel of talks with Taliban. I was heavily criticised then. We do not agree with their regressive policies, but the Taliban coming back was writing on the wall."

Lashing out at the Central Government, he expressed surprise and asked "What has the government been doing for last seven years" after investing heavily in Afghanistan.

When queried by Republic that the investment in Afghanistan was also undertaken during the Congress-led UPA government, Owaisi turned the subject to the Air India flight hijack incident of 1999 during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He said the prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh, and Narendra Modi have contributed to development in Afghanistan, further asking "what have we as a country done to open some sort of dialogue or communication with Taliban."

He also recalled his conversation with Afghan MPs in 2015, who were then hosted by a Union Minister in India. Owaisi said he had asked the Afghan MP, "Do you see a possibility of Taliban coming back in Afghanistan, he said yes."

Further making his point, Owaisi said everyone knew that the Taliban will return to power while adding, "our government is caught napping".

The Government of India, on Tuesday, issued its first response on the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban laid siege at Kabul, forcing the fall of the elected Ashraf Ghani-led government. In response to media queries regarding the situation in the war-ravaged country, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, the Government of India is closely monitoring all developments in Afghanistan. The official also informed that the Government is in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities and will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wishes to leave Afghanistan.

After conquering the cities of Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah in the previous week, the Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday compelling President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan. Ashraf Ghani had issued a statement after he fled Kabul following a Taliban blitz. Defending his stance to leave his native land, Ghani said that he had a "hard choice"- either he could leave the country or allow the insurgents to destroy Kabul, a city with a population of nearly six million people.

The US and 60 other countries said that they are working on the safe departure of foreign nationals and Afghans from the war-torn nation, reminding the Taliban of its responsibility for protecting human lives. While the entire international community condemned the Taliban for the atrocities in Afghanistan and the barbaric takeover of the democratically elected government, Pakistan and China have chosen to recognise the Taliban's oppressive regime.