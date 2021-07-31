Owaisi Slams Centre For Undercounting COVID Cases; Cites ICMR's Serosurvey Results

Pulling up the Centre for undercounting COVID cases, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday, pointed out how Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh were undercounting cases by a factor of over 100. Slamming the Centre for the second COVID wave, he said 'ICMR study says the real extent of COVID spread is FAR MORE than reported numbers. Forget providing treatment, it didn’t even care to COUNT properly'. ICMR's serosurvey has to show Madhya Pradesh topping with 79% while Kerala has the lowest with 44.4%

ICMR study says real extent of COVID spread is FAR MORE than reported numbers. In states like Bihar UP,MP, majority of COVID cases weren’t counted



Govt failed in preventing 2nd wave, then deserted Indians in need. Forget providing treatment, it didn’t even care to COUNT properly pic.twitter.com/BruDMnddEx — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 31, 2021

ICMR's 4th serosurvey

As per the ICMR's pan-India 4th serosurvey, Madhya Pradesh topped the states with 79% seropositivity while Kerala has the lowest 44.4%, indicating a lower spread of the virus. As per the serosurvey, at least two-thirds of the population surveyed in 11 states have developed coronavirus antibodies. The study was conducted between June 14 and July 6, taking into account cases till May 31 across 70 districts of 21 states. Overall, India has a seroprevalence of 67.6%.

This serosurvey also was the first to be taken after vaccination started in India. A total of 28,975 people were surveyed, including children aged 6-17 years and 7,252 healthcare workers. ICMR has concluded that 40 crore population was still vulnerable to infection as they had no antibodies. Moreover, 85 per cent healthcare workers had antibodies.

“In conclusion, two-thirds of the general population that is above the age of six years had SARS-CoV-2 infection. More importantly, a third of the population did not have any antibodies. 40 crore population of this country is still vulnerable,” said ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava at a press conference.

Centre bats for state-specific serosurvey

With rising cases in Kerala and several other northeastern states, the Centre has advised all States and Union Territories to conduct a seroprevalence survey in consultation with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). This will help states generate district-level data on seroprevalence which is essential in formulating localised public health response measures, stated Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. Some highly contagious districts like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai have conducted serosurveys periodically, but a state-level serosurvey is yet to be done.