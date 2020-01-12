Owaisi Slams Foreign Envoys Visit To Kashmir, Says 'If I Try To Go, Will Be Arrested'

Slamming the 15 envoys' visit to Jammu-Kashmir, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Sunday, stated that if he attempted to go to Kashmir, he would be arrested by the CISF at Hyderabad airport, addressing a rally in Telangana's Narayanpet. He stated that the government would take foreign envoys who were influenced by PM Modi. He added that he could not go to the Union territory as he was a sworn Lok Sabha MP.

Owaisi: 'Will be arrested if I attempt to go to Kashmir'

"The Modi government takes foreign envoys who are influenced by them to Kashmir to show normalcy in Kashmir. But if I say that I want to go to Kashmir then I will be arrested by CISF at Hyderabad airport itself. I can't go as I have taken an oath of the Indian Constitution."

Opposition parties slam govt over 'guided tour' of envoys to J&K

Speaking about the recent Supreme Court order on the Kashmir's restricted internet services, he said, "The two mistakes in Kashmir are jailing of Sheikh Abdullah and revocation of Article 370. It has been 5-6 months since the revocation, but internet is still absent from Kashmir. The Supreme Court had to explain to the government that internet is a fundamental right and that the Union Territory's administration must keep this in mind."

Envoys of 15 countries visit Jammu and Kashmir to assess on-ground situation

15 diplomats visit

Earlier on January 9, 15 envoys from United States, South Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Fiji, Maldives, Norway, the Philippines, Morocco, Argentina, Peru, Niger, Nigeria, Guyana, and Togo visited Jammu-Kashmir on a two-day visit. They travelled to Srinagar and then had an overnight stay in Jammu after which they met the Lt Governor GC Murmu as well as civil society members. Most of the diplomats including US diplomat Kenneth Juster praised the security arrangements made during the visit.

US says foreign envoys' visit to J-K 'important step'; expresses concern over detentions

23 EU MPs visit Kashmir

Previously, in October, a delegation of 23 European Union MPs visited Sri Nagar for a first-hand assessment of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of the State's special status under Article 370. The team originally comprised 27 parliamentarians, mostly from extreme right or right-wing parties, among those, four members did not travel to Kashmir and had reportedly returned to their respective countries. The Opposition has slammed both visits calling it a farce while pointing out that Indian MPs are not allowed to visit the Valley freely.

Foreign envoys should be allowed to move freely in Kashmir: Pak