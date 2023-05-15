Owaisi Slams Himanta Sarma, Says 'BJP Only Talks About Bulldozers, Demolition'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday attacked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following the latter's address at 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' in Karimnagar on Sunday. He accused Sarma of using the language of disunity and fear, and said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reached a saturation point in Telangana.

"All negativity, nothing about giving hope to the people. All the talks of top BJP leaders are based on bulldozers and demolition. This is their main plan. Through this, they falsely hope that they will win Telangana. This would not happen. BJP has reached a saturation point in Telangana. That is why they are worried," Owaisi said.

On Assam Chief Minister's remarks on his action on madrassas, the Hyderabad MP said, "Such a language is being used by a sitting Chief Minister. The language is to spread disunity and fear, The people of Telangana have rejected such divisive language. Does he have the guts to use this language in the Northeast where there are so many cultures?"

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said that Himanta Biswa Sarma gives the impression that he is smart, but he is not. "On one side he says UCC and on the other side, he mentions love jihad. It clearly shows his hypocrisy and his hate for the Muslim community comes out clearly," he said.

'Want to tell Owaisi that I will close 300 more madrassas this year': Assam CM

Sarma on Sunday attacked the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana and said AIMIM and BRS are the same. He also slammed Owaisi and said that Assam will close 300 more madrassas this year.

"We are working to stop love jihad in Assam, and we're also working towards closing down Madrass in the state, After I became CM, I close down 600 madrassas in the state. I want to tell Owaisi that I will close 300 more madrassas this year," he said.