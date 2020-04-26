Owaisi Slams Kejriwal's 'no Religion' Quip, Asks 'Why Markaz Listed Separately?'

Taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'blood doesn't see religion', AIMIM chief Asaduddin, on Sunday, questioned if that dawned on him now and not before when Delhi was listing Markaz COVID-19 cases separately. He also compared how Kejriwal swiftly took action against Markaz for flouting lockdown, but 'prayed at Raj Ghat' during the Delhi riots where 53 were killed. He questioned if the Kejriwal will answer these queries on Tuesday, taking a dig at Kejriwal's self-proclaimed 'Hanuman bhakt' status.

'Delhi to implement MHA's order,' says Kejriwal; non-essential shops to reopen in the city

Owaisi slams Kejriwal's 'blood sees no religion' remark

Delhi: First patient who underwent plasma therapy weaned off ventilator at Max hospital

Kejriwal: 'Blood doesn't differentiate between Hindu & Muslim'

Earlier in the day, while addressing a video conference, Kejriwal said, "Blood/Plasma doesn't differentiate between Hindu & Muslim. Next time, you get ill thoughts about someone because of his religion, just keep in mind that tomorrow his plasma could save you. God created humans, not barriers. We created walls among us." Delhi currently has 2625 cases, with 54 deaths.

Health Minister visits AIIMS Centre in Delhi, says 'situation getting better day by day'

Delhi's first plasma therapy patient weaned-off ventilator

On Monday, Delhi's Max Hospital revealed that their first patient administered with Plasma Therapy on compassionate grounds, has shown positive results. The hospital has stated that the patient - a 49-year-old male, has shown was recently weaned off ventilator support. They added the patient had tested positive on April 4 and then developed pneumonia with Type I respiratory failure on April 8.

Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Modi urges people to continue precautions; tally soars 26496

ICMR on Plasma therapy

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has stated that plasma therapy can only be used for clinical trials and not for treatment as such. Several governments like Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra have already received permission from the Centre to start plasma therapy on critical patients, by administering plasma donated by a cured patient on a COVID-19 critical patient to battle the virus affecting the patient. On Friday, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation issued a NOC to all states, allowing convalescent plasma trials under ICMR guidelines.

