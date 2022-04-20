Owaisi Slams Kejriwal's Silence On Anti-encroachment Drive; 'No Pretense Of Morality'

Disapproving the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri commencing on Wednesday, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Referring to a letter from the North Delhi Municipal Corporation seeking the deployment of police, Owaisi urged the AAP supremo to clarify whether the Public Works Department is a part of this demolition drive. Maintaining that the people of Jahangirpuri did not vote for AAP to be betrayed in this manner, the Hyderabad MP argued that Kejriwal's perennial excuse of "police is not in our control" won't cut ice on this occasion.

In the wake of the Delhi violence, Owaisi lamented, "BJP has declared war against the poorest. In the name of encroachment it’s going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP & MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive."

A day earlier, Assistant Commissioner, Civil Lines Zone wrote to DCP (North West), "The special encroachment removal action programme comprising PWD, local body, police and Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitisation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangirpuri area."

Thereafter, he sought the deployment of 400 police personnel to handle the law and order situation. The anti-encroachment drive is expected to continue until April 21.

Is his govt’s PWD part of this “demolition drive”? Did people of Jahingirpuri vote for him for such betrayals & cowardice?! His frequent refrain “police is not in our control” won’t work here



There isn’t even a pretence of legality or morality anymore



Hopeless situation 2/2 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 19, 2022

Bulldozer politics

The demolition of houses of history-sheeters that encroached upon government land in Uttar Pradesh has become a big talking point in the last few months. This was one of the key issues raised by the opposition in the UP Assembly polls with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav calling CM Yogi Adityanath as 'Bulldozer Baba'.

This pattern was also replicated in Madhya Pradesh when around 16 houses and 29 shops in 5 localities of Khargone which were reportedly illegal, were demolished after stone-pelting during a Ram Navami procession left multiple injured.

Besides this, the state government has formed a two-member claims tribunal to recover damages from rioters. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has not only justified this action but also vowed to run bulldozers on the houses of 'Bahubalis' occupying illegal lands across the state which will be distributed among the poor.

However, Owaisi dubbed the demolition of houses in Khargone as a violation of the Geneva Convention and argued that only Muslims were targeted in this drive. On April 15, authorities in Gujarat razed the encroachments on properties owned by the accused in the communal riots in Khambat.