Owaisi Slams Madhya Pradesh CM For Bulldozing Residences Of Accused In Ram Navami Violence

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday claimed that communal violence takes place in Madhya Pradesh every two to three months. While speaking to Republic, the Hyderabad MP also questioned the Shivraj Singh Chouhan administration's decision to demolish 'illegal' structures of people accused of pelting stones at a Ram Navami procession in Khargone city.

Owaisi asked if the houses were illegal, why they were not demolished before Ram Navami. "They have been demolishing houses from yesterday or the day before yesterday onwards because you decided that stone-pelting were done from these houses. You have complete disregard for the judiciary and the law. This is completely illegal," he told Republic.

"This clearly shows that they have allowed radicalised extreme elements to indulge in communal violence. Secondly, under what law they have demolished the houses of Muslims? This is a violation of the Geneva Convention. You should catch the culprits. On what basis are you demolishing houses? And you are demolishing houses of people belonging to only one community. Who gave you the right to demolish houses? If they are illegal, give a notice," the AIMIM chief went on to add.

Owaisi's strong remarks come in the backdrop of a curfew being imposed in Khargone city on Sunday with more than 80 people being apprehended after stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession triggering large-scale arson, officials said and added that the situation here was under control.

So far, 84 persons have been arrested and 50 illegal constructions of these accused have been identified. The demolition of these illegal constructions has already started, Indore Divisional Commissioner Pawan Sharma told reporters in Khargone.

'State governments have allowed Sangh Parivar to have their field day'

The Hyderabad MP blamed the state governments of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal for allowing Sangh Parivar to have their field day and indulge in violence.

"This is a state complicit violence which we have not only seen in Rajasthan, but also in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal. The respective government's failure is there to be seen. They have allowed Sangh Parivaar to have their own field day and indulge in violence," Owaisi said.

He added, "Show me an incident wherein Muslim processions go and install flags in places of other religious communities. How is that under police protection such blatant, illegal acts have been done, such provocative songs have been played?"

Violence marred Ram Navami celebrations in various parts of the country, with one person each killed in Jharkhand and Gujarat, while a curfew was clamped following stone-pelting in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city.