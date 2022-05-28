Owaisi Slams NCP Chief Sharad Pawar; 'Saved Sanjay Raut, Let Nawab Malik Go To Jail'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and questioned why the former Maharashtra Chief Minister didn't meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Nawab Malik's arrest as he did for Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, Owaisi said, "BJP, NCP, Congress, SP are the secular parties. They think that they should not go to jail but it is okay if someone Muslim party member goes. NCP chief Sharad Pawar goes to meet PM Modi to urge him not to take any action against Sanjay Raut. I want to ask NCP workers why Pawar did not the same thing for Nawab Malik."

'Is Raut more important than Malik?'

He asked if Sanjay Raut has become more important for the NCP than Nawab Malik. "This is the reality that Saheb (Sharad Pawar) took the name of Sanjay Raut but not Nawab Malik. Are Sanjay and Nawab not equal."

On April 6, Sharad Pawar met PM Modi and raised the issue of Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against Sena leader Sanjay Raut. The ED had provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife and two associates in a money-laundering probe linked to some land deals.

AIMIM chief questions Cong, NCP's ideologies

He also questioned the ideologies of Congress and NCP who have formed a government in alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. "During Maharashtra elections, Congress and NCP told people not to vote for AIMIM for stopping Shiv Sena and BJP. After the elections, the NCP and Congress formed an alliance with rival Shiv Sena.

The 53-year-old leader also slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for the law and order situation in the state.

Owaisi demands release of party's Bhiwandi leader

Owaisi also demanded the release of AIMIM Bhiwandi leader Khalid Guddi, who was arrested for multiple offences in 2020. Calling Guddu "innocent", the AIMIM chief requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery to release him.

"I request Shiv Sena and Chief Minister to please release Khalid Guddu. Nature is so strong that if today innocent people are in jail then tomorrow powerful can be in jail and power can be in hands of innocent," he said.