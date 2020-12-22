Owaisi Slams PM For Not Acknowledging AMU As Minority Institution, Seeks Increase In Funds

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his displeasure at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Aligarh Muslim University on its centenary celebrations. For instance, he lamented that the PM had not acknowledged AMU as a "minority institution" as per Article 30 of the Constitution. Owaisi contended that PM Modi could have acknowledged the contribution of AMU to India by allocating more funds for the university's "continuous growth".

On this occasion, he also opined that AMU should get a new Vice-Chancellor. According to him, the PM's praise for the university accounts for little as the Centre failed to resolve the pending delay in setting up the AMU Centre at Kishanganj in Bihar. Moreover, the Hyderabad MP called for the withdrawal of "false" criminal cases filed against innocent AMU students.

My best wishes to #AligarhMuslimUniversity faculty, students & alumni on occasion of the historic University's centenary celebrations. @PMOIndia's address today failed in acknowledging AMU as a minority institution, which it is under Article 30 of our Constitution [1] — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 22, 2020

PM Modi's AMU address

Releasing a postal stamp marking the centenary celebrations of AMU, PM Modi described AMU as a "mini-India" with multiple departments across various fields, dozens of hostels, and thousands of teachers and students in it. Mentioning that students are trained for not only Urdu and Arabic but taught Hindi and Sanskrit also, he hailed this as a reflection of India's diverse culture. Additionally, he pointed out, "Today, people who have been trained at AMU are found in all corners of the country. The educated people of this university represent the culture of India around in the world".

Lauding the contribution of the university, he said, "The research conducted here on Urdu, Arabic and Persian languages, as well as Islamic literature, gives new energy to India's cultural relations with the entire Islamic world". "The way AMU helped the society during the Coronavirus crisis is unprecedented. Getting thousands of people to do free tests, building isolation wards, building plasma banks, and contributing a large amount to the PM Cares Fund shows the seriousness of fulfilling your obligations to society," PM Modi noted.

This was the first occasion since 1964 that a PM participated in an AMU event after the late Lal Bahadur Shastri. In his speech, PM Modi stressed that ideological and political differences should be kept aside for the sake of development. Reiterating his government's motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', he appreciated AMU's role in ensuring the empowerment of women.

