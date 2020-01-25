Owaisi Slams Sharjeel Imam's 'Assam Cutoff Call', Says 'it’s A Country, Not Chicken Neck'

Condemning Sharjeel Imam's 'Assam cutoff' call, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, said that India was country, not a chicken's neck that it can be broken. Dismissing such inflammatory talks, Owaisi said that such nonsensical talks will not be tolerated. Earlier in the day, Telangana High Court restricted the AIMIM's midnight preamble reading opposite Charminar to 11 PM which made Owaisi reschedule the gathering to 6 PM.

AAP’s Sisodia challenges BJP 'Arrest Sharjeel Imam within 24 hrs' over 'Assam cutoff' call

Owaisi condemns Sharjeel Imam : Country, not a chicken's neck'

"India cannot be broken by anyone. Nor can any region be separated from it. This is a country, not a chicken's neck that you say any nonsense. Such kind of talk should not be done and I condemn such talks," he said to ANI.

SHOCKING: Sharjeel Imam instigates, says ‘cut off Assam from India' by blocking roads

BJP hold press conference, AAP dares arrest

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said Shaheen Bagh should actually be called "Dishaheen bagh" or rather "Tauheen Bagh" based on the kind of propaganda that they were engaging in the garb of protests against the CAA at a BJP press conference. In response, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia challenged the BJP government to arrest Imam within 24 hours instead of holding press meets. Since the newsbreak, the Assam government has stated that it will file a sedition case against Sharjeel Imam and complaints have already been registered with Delhi police and UP police.

BJP's Sambit Patra calls Shaheen Bagh organiser Imam's speech, an 'open call for Jihad'

Sharjeel Imam: 'Cut off Assam from India'

In yet another shocking anti-India call, a video has emerged that shows former JNUSU member and Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee chief Sharjeel Imam instructing Muslims in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Friday to cut off Assam from India by blocking the railways, roads. Claiming the detention of Assamese Muslims in the state's camps due to exclusion from NRC, Imam is seen instigating Muslims to 'use their anger productively'. Stating that this is the only way to make the Centre listen to them, he advised Muslims to do 'chakka jaam' to help Assam out of its turmoil.

He added, "Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centers. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed - Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies. The 'Chicken Neck ' belongs to the Muslims."

IMPACT: BJP's Assam govt to take action against Sharjeel Imam's 'break India' threat