Owaisi Slams Shiv Sena's 'Hindu Owaisi' Jibe: 'Take The Name Your Father Kept, Why Mine?'

After Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut dubbed Raj Thackeray 'Hindu Owaisi' over the loudspeaker row, the AIMIM supremo hit back at the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Asaduddin Owaisi contended that he was being unnecessarily dragged into the longstanding feud between the Maharashtra CM and the MNS president. The ties between Shiv Sena and MNS have hit a new low especially after Raj Thackeray came down heavily on the MVA government in his Gudi Padwa speech while avoiding any criticism of BJP.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "There is a fight between two brothers. But they take Owaisi's name. Take the name that your father kept. But you take Owaisi's name."

Shiv Sena's 'Hindu Owaisi' jibe

Speaking to the media on April 17, Sanjay Raut claimed that Raj Thackeray and MNS had become 'Hindu Owaisi' and a 'Hindutva AIMIM' respectively. According to him, the JP Nadda-led party was frustrated as its efforts to win over MLAs from the ruling coalition had failed. The Shiv Sena spokesperson opined that the saffron party wanted to stoke riots using the loudspeaker issue so that President's Rule can be imposed in the state.

Sanjay Raut claimed, "They (BJP) have plans to distribute loudspeakers and recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques. They have given a contract for this work. They will recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques, then the real Owaisi (AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi) will come into the picture and everything will culminate into riots".

He added, "Later, they will send a report to the Centre through Raj Bhavan and try to impose President's rule in Maharashtra. We have intelligence and vigilance inputs of such plan and the Home Ministry is looking into it".

Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to MVA

Addressing a massive rally in Thane on April 12, MNS president Raj Thackeray demanded that PM Modi should formulate a Uniform Civil Code and a population control law in the country. He also asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Opining that this is not a religious but a social issue, he added, " I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do".

After a meeting between Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday, it was decided that permission for the use of loudspeakers at any religious place will be mandatory from May 3. Patil explained, "The State DGP along with the Mumbai police commissioner will formulate guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in public places. These guidelines will be issued in the next 1-2 days".