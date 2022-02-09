Owaisi Slams Yogi Adityanath's 'criminals Fled UP' Claim, Asks 'who Shot Bullets At Me?'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday took umbrage on the Uttar Pradesh government over the attack on his convoy earlier in the week and asked who were the ones who fired bullets at his car if the Chief Minister claims to have ended crimes in the state.

On February 3, Owaisi’s car was fired upon at Chhajarsi toll plaza in the Hapur district of west Uttar Pradesh when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning for a party candidate. Two men were arrested in connection with the attack. Condemning the attack, the Hyderabad MP said that those who fired shots at his car were also the ones “who killed Mahatma Gandhi”.

"CM (Yogi Adityanath) says he has ended all crime and that criminals and mafia have fled the state. Then who were the ones who fired bullets at me? Home Minister and Prime Minister claim that the mafia has been sent to jail. Then who were the ones who shot bullets?" he asked during an election rally in UP's Sambhal.

"They are descendants of Godse, Owaisi added. "They are people with the mindset same as those who killed Gandhi. They are the same who want to disrespect the Constitution of Ambedkar. They don't trust rule of law but the rule of guns. They don't trust ballots but bullets," he added.

One of the assailants, Sachin Sharma, in a confession video, stated that he was "hurt" by a particular statement made by the AIMIM President's brother Akbaruddin Owaisi in 2014. The latter is the sitting MLA from the Chandrayangutta constituency in Telangana. Sharma had earlier stated that he attempted to kill Asaduddin Owaisi at three rallies as he found the MP's statements "anti-India".

Owaisi turns down 'Z category' security

The Centre had decided to provide ‘Z category’ security to the AIMIM leader after the attack but he turned it down saying that he did not want to be suffocated.

“How logical it is to provide me Z security if the BJP [government] can’t protect the common man? Guns can’t stop me. I do not want security, I want a share. Make Muslims of India and the poor A category citizens,” Owaisi said.

The Hyderabad MP also appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure a fair probe into the incident.