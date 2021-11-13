Fuming at the Yogi govt, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the administration for booking four youths under treason for allegedly hoisting the Pakistan flag. Addressing a public rally in UP's Moradabad on Friday, Owaisi pointed out that the flag was an Islamic flag and not Pakistan's national flag. Owaisi claimed that 'Hate has spread so much in India that wherever they (BJP supporters) see green, they turn red. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi Adityanath rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Owaisi: 'They see green, they turn red'

"In Gorakhpur - Baba's (Yogi) constituency - some Muslim had hoisted a green flag and goons mobbed that house. They forcibly entered the house, created a ruckus and accused them of hoisting Pakistan's flag. In response, Baba's police slapped a case against the victims. That was not Pakistan's flag, but hatred has been spread so much in the name of Muslimes, that wherever they see green, they turn red," said Owaisi.

He added, "You (BJP supporters) are illiterate and blinded by your hate that you don't even know that it was not Pakistan's flag. It is a religious Islamic flag which is used in processions. When a Muslim's house is broken, then neither Congress, Akhilesh or BSP raise a voice against them. If someone raises these issues, then they are accused of appeasing to Muslims and B-team."

Gorakhpur police slap sedition

On Friday, workers of Hindutva organisations like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Brahmin Jan Kalyan Samiti complained to UP police over the presence of an alleged Pakistani flag over a house in the Mundera Bazar area of Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur, as per reports. Moreover, these workers allegedly forcibly entered the house and created a ruckus before the UP police appeared. The house was allegedly stone-pelted and a car parked outside the home was attacked, stated reports.

The police initially received a complaint based on a video, which showed an alleged Pakistani flag displayed atop the house. While the police did not take any action against the mob who attacked the house, they booked four people - Taleem, Pappu, Ashique and Arif - under treason. The family has claimed that the flag bore Islamic symbols and not Pakistan's flag.