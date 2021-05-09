Owaisi Slams Yogi For Nitrogen-Oxygen Research, Calls Him 'Greatest Scientist Of India'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the UP Government's decision to equip 'gaushalas' with oximeters alleging that the state's hospitals were crumbling due to Oxygen shortage while the CM was taking such decisions.

"This is happening when people are suffering due to the lack of Oxygen. And if at all any hospital management in Uttar Pradesh is putting up signboards about the non-availability of Oxygen, then cases are being lodged against them," he said.

In a recent press release, the Uttar Pradesh Government stated that cowsheds will be equipped with all the medical equipment such as oximeters and thermal scanners for cows and other animals, however, an official later clarified that the medical equipment was meant for people who work at the 'gaushalas'.

Addressing a virtual 'Jalsa', he also reacted to UP Government's tweet over researching ways to convert Nitrogen into Oxygen calling CM Yogi Adityanath 'the greatest scientist in India'. Earlier this month, the UP CM had directed the officials to find ways of converting Nitrogen into Oxygen with the help of scientists of IIT Kanpur and other engineering institutes.

"If at all there is the greatest scientist in India then it is Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. If not Nobel Prize then must at least be given the Un-Nobel Prize. I would ask Yogi Adityanath that the easier way to convert Nitrogen into Oxygen is to change the name of Nitrogen to Oxygen," he remarked.

Owaisi also took a dig at PM Modi over the Ministry of Science and Technology's decision to study the positive effects of 'Gayatri Mantra' on COVID-19 patients saying, "When people are dying in the country due to lack of Oxygen, the Central government has spent Rs.3 lakhs just to conduct a study on how can 'Gayatri Mantra' create a positive impact in COVID-19 patients."

India reported 4,01,078 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday which took the total the country's total tally to 2,18,92,676. In a span of 24 hours, the nation reported 3,18,609 recoveries and 4,187 deaths. There are currently 37,23,446 active cases in India.

(With Agency Inputs)