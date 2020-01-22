Owaisi Takes 'name-changing' Jibe At Budget's 'Halwa Ceremony', Calls Word 'Arabic'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday took a dig at the BJP for its "name changing spree". Referring to the customary 'Halwa ceremony' ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget, he said that the word 'Halwa' is an "Arabic" word. He asked that "Will you people start speaking in Arabic now and change the name of 'Halwa' ?" The Hyderabad MP added that he is not 'halwa' and called himself "red chilli".

'Will you change the name of halwa too?'

Addressing a public rally in Karimnagar ahead of Municipal corporation elections, Owaisi explaining the process for the preparation of the Union Budget said, "You know how the process of making the budget starts? By making 'Halwa'. Now I want to ask the BJP people, dear, what is the origin of this work? It's an Arabic word. It is neither a Hindi word nor an Urdu word. So will you start people talking in Arabic now? Will you change its name too?"

Owaisi added, "The halwa was kept right in front of the Finance Minister and she greeted it by doing a 'Namaste'. There is nothing wrong in it and nothing bad too, it is a process. But when they say, we'll change the name. We will do this and that. India's Imam will change you only. Halwa? From where did halwa come? And remember, I am not the one who is halwa. I am red chilli, always remember."

Owaisi wants to debate with Amit Shah on CAA

Owaisi also challenged Home Minister Amit Shah and asked him to debate with him on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), instead of leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi. The Hyderabad MP also said TRS and AIMIM may be ‘friendly parties’, but in Karimnagar, which goes to the municipal elections along with other civic bodies on Wednesday, it is a battle between the Hyderbad-based party and others, and according to him, the others includes TRS. Owaisi said, “Everyone is concentrating on stopping the Majilis from winning. We have been contesting municipal elections for the last 70 years. It is strange that everyone - TRS, Congress and BJP are fighting with an aim to stop Majlis from winning.”

