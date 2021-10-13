AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh over his statement that "Mahatma Gandhi had advised Veer Savarkar to write mercy petitions to the British". Dismissing the claim, Owaisi accused the BJP of distorting history to glorify the freedom fighter. He went on to say that the BJP will soon declare Savarkar as 'the father of the nation'.

"They (BJP) are presenting distorted history. If this continues, they will remove Mahatma Gandhi and make Savarkar, who was accused of Gandhiji's murder and was pronounced complicit in the inquiry of Justice Jeevan Lal Kapur, as the father of the nation," Owaisi added.

Sharing on Twitter a letter written by Mahatma Gandhi on January 25, 1920, to Savarkar’s brother regarding a case, the AIMIM leader accused Rajnath Singh of twisting history.

Sir @rajnathsingh you said that Savarkar’s grovelling mercy petitions were on Gandhi’s advise.



1. Here’s the letter to Savarkar from Gandhi. No mention of petition to British begging for leniency, mercy & promising to be a faithful servant of the crown. 1/n pic.twitter.com/5asdmBVqss — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 13, 2021

The AIMIM leader further stated that the first petition written by Savarkar was in 1911, just six months after getting into prison and Gandhi was then in South Africa. Savarkar pleaded mercy again in 1913/14 while Gandhi wrote the letter in 1920, he added. “Is it a lie that this ‘Veer’ rejected the tricolour and wanted Bhagva as our flag?” Owaisi questioned.

‘Rajnath Singh's speech-writer should be fired’: Owaisi

Further, citing the Minister’s speech in which he had mentioned that Savarkar's definition of Hindu was anyone who believes India is their motherland, Owaisi said, “As a man of limited intellectual prowess, Savarkar had actually defined Hindu as someone for whom India was fatherland and holy land.”

"In his view, India was not the holy land for Muslims & Christians and so they couldn’t be fully loyal to India. What is your view on this as Defence Minister? Do you subscribe to this theory?" he questioned in another tweet.

Taking a swipe at Singh, Owaisi said whoever wrote this speech for the Minister should be fired, as it is "not good to have advisers who have a Savarkarite relationship to truth."

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajnath lauded Veer Savarkar as a staunch nationalist and India's first military strategist of the 20th century. He said it was on Mahatma Gandhi's request that Savarkar wrote mercy petitions to the British and people from the Marxist and Leninist ideology wrongly accused him of being a fascist. Singh described Savarkar as a "national icon" at an event to release a book on him and said he gave the country a "robust defence and diplomatic doctrine".