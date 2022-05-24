Owaisi Takes Sarcastic Dig At BJP; Blames Akbar For Inflation, Shah Jahan For Unemployment

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday took a sarcastic dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party by blaming the Mughals for inflation, fuel prices, and unemployment. Speaking to reporters, Owaisi quipped that the Prime Minister was not responsible for anything, and instead, placed the onus on Aurangzeb, Akbar, and Shah Jahan.

"I believe Mughals are responsible for the rising petrol prices. Aurangzeb is responsible for it. Akbar is responsible for inflation and Shah Jahan for unemployment. This is what I believe. All these responsibilities fall on the Mughals. Prime Minister is not responsible for anything," quipped Owaisi.

Earlier, the AIMIM chief had compared emperor Ashoka to Mughals and said that the Indian emperor of the Maurya Dynasty had also “massacred people”.

Owaisi also hit out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his 'madrasa' remark, and claimed that the saffron party's 'hatred' for Muslims and Islam was out in the open. "It is an inferiority complex, and to hide that he speaks nonsense like this. Did Raja Ram Mohan Roy study in a shakha or a madrasa? The difference between the two is that we teach humanity, peace, and love. They can't understand this. Science and Math are also taught there and we have made India more beautiful," the Member of Parliament said.

He added, "Is the Narendra Modi government not running a Madrasa modernization scheme, for which the budget is approved in the parliament. Is Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi not its Minister? They just hate Muslims and Islam, which is why they keep talking like this."

'Madrasa word should cease to exist': CM Himanta

Speaking at an event in Delhi on Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that as long as the word 'madrasa' exists, children will not be able to think about becoming doctors and engineers. Sarma remarked that admitting children to Madrasas is a "violation of their human rights", and urged Muslims to teach the Quran at home.

"If you tell children that they will not become doctors or engineers if they study in Madrasas, they themselves will refuse to go. Teach the Quran to your children, but at home. Admitting children in Madrasas is a violation of their human rights," CM Sarma stated.

Adding further, he said, "All Muslims were Hindus. No one was born a Muslim (in India). Everyone was a Hindu in India. So, if a Muslim child is extremely meritorious, I will give partial credit to his Hindu past.”