Owaisi Takes Umbrage At PM Modi's NHRC Speech; Asserts 'rights Always Trump Duties'

In a sharp critique of PM Modi's speech on the 28th Foundation Day of the National Human Rights Commission, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi lamented that he hardly referred to the Constitution. Contending that the PM had an "incorrect understanding" of human rights, he made it clear that rights always prevailed over duties. This was a reference to PM Modi's remark that rights and duties are interlinked and are necessary for human development. Moreover, he slammed the Union government for its purported failure to carry out its duties resulting in the 2nd wave of COVID-19 which claimed many lives.

The Hyderabad MP stated, "Modi believes that he’s increased dignity of poor by giving them toilets, etc. What’s their dignity’s worth when right in India’s capital over 50 people are killed in a pogrom? Is their dignity respected when a Minister’s son mows down farmers and Minister isn’t even removed?"

Asserting that Muslims are being killed in the name of "cow protection", Owaisi also claimed that no Muslim beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin in Uttar Pradesh had received a house since 2019. According to him, Muslims had been denied their fair share in developmental schemes. Frowning upon PM Modi for taking credit for the abolition of triple talaq, the AIMIM supremo alleged that the former was being selective in his approach.

Owaisi added, "Modi outlined his govt’s policy on paid maternity and opening up sectors where women were prohibited previously. This is also a white lie. The female labour participation rate in India had fallen to 16% in 2020 from more than 26% in 2005."

Modi’s speech on human rights at #NHRC today exposed his problematic & incorrect understanding of human rights. Most unfortunate part was that there was only one passing mention of the constitution, but references to ‘tradition’, ‘culture’ & religion could be found throughout. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 12, 2021

PM Modi slams 'selective approach'

Speaking a day earlier, PM Modi stressed that the respect for human rights in India emanates from the freedom struggle. Elaborating on the steps taken by his government to eliminate injustice from the society. he mentioned that ensuring toilets, cooking gas, electricity and homes to the poor makes them more aware of their rights. On this occasion, he took a dig at certain sections of the society that are selective in their interpretation of human rights violations.