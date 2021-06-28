Owaisi Taunts PM Modi For Inviting Gupkar Leaders; Links J&K Outreach To External Factors

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at PM Modi for meeting leaders of political parties of Jammu and Kashmir. He appeared bemused by the fact that the leaders accused of colluding with foreign forces were invited to the PM's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the national capital. This is seen as a veiled reference to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's tweet dated November 17, 2020, in which he accused the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration of seeking foreign intervention in J&K.

Moreover, he contended that the Centre's outreach to the political class in J&K was influenced by external factors. For instance, the Hyderabad MP said, "The withdrawal of troops is underway in Afghanistan and many experts are predicting that the Taliban will come back to power there. Even now, the Taliban is capturing many districts of Afghanistan. We need to take this into consideration". He also pointed out that India's relations with China are tense at the moment with 50,000 additional troops being reportedly moved towards the border.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "The PM invited the same Gupkar people whom you abused and accused of breaking the country and colluding with foreign forces to his home. He called them and took a picture with them. I do not understand why the PM is standing with those who are in collusion with foreign forces and want to weaken India."

PM Modi chairs key meeting on J&K

14 politicians namely - NC president Farooq Abdullah, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Tara Chand, J&K Apni party supremo Syed Altaf Bukhari, JKPC leaders Sajad Lone and Muzaffar Baig, Panthers Party chief Bhim Singh, BJP leaders Ravinder Raina, Kavinder Gupta, and Nirmal Singh attended a meeting with PM Modi on June 24. These leaders shared their views on giving a further fillip to the democratic process in J&K. The PM appreciated the cordial atmosphere of talks and talked about strengthening democracy at the grassroots.

At the same time, he promised that the Union Territory will get an elected government after the delimitation process is over. Expressing satisfaction at the progress of development projects in J&K, he urged all the leaders to work together to realise the aspirations of the youth. Speaking on this occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that several major road projects, two new AIIMS and 7 new Medical Colleges are being set up in J&K. Moreover, he stressed that the delimitation and peaceful Assembly polls will be "important milestones" in restoring statehood as promised in the Parliament.