Owaisi To Field Ateeq Ahmad In UP Polls; Denied Permission To Meet Jailed Don-turned-neta

After declaring that his party will field Ateeq Ahmad in the Uttar Pradesh election, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was denied permission to meet the jailed don-turned-politician. Charting a new political journey, Ahmad, his wife Shaista Parveen and his lawyer had joined AIMIM on September 7. Ahmad served as an MLA from the Allahabad West constituency 5 times in a row from 1989 to 2004 besides being elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2004 General Election on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

Facing a huge number of criminal cases pertaining to offences such as murder, abduction, extortion and fraud, he is currently lodged at the Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat. While Owaisi embarked on a one-day visit to Gujarat only to meet the incarcerated leader, the state prison department turned down his request. As per sources, the jail authorities informed him that they are not allowing anyone barring Ahmad's kin and lawyers to visit him unless the person has undergone an RT-PCR test. However, the Hyderabad MP's team is still making efforts to ensure that the meeting takes place.

Owaisi justifies Ateeq Ahmad's entry

Addressing a press conference in Ayodhya earlier, Owaisi defended Ahmad's entry citing that several BJP lawmakers also faced serious criminal charges. He asserted, "If Ateeq Ahmad delivered a provocative speech before the Muzaffarnagar riots or made a speech in Gorakhpur which led to trouble and he belonging to the community which is in power, then the cases against him would have been withdrawn. This is the reality. As per Indian law, he is yet to be convicted in any case".

Reading out her husband's written statement on this occasion, Parveen stated, "I have listened to many speeches of Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi and his Parliamentary debates. I am influenced by his capability and farsightedness. I am joining AIMIM taking into account Owaisi's love for the country and faith in the Constitution, his love towards the minorities and Dalits and his mission."

For the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, AIMIM has joined the 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' which is being led by Om Prakash Rajbhar. It comprises 9 other parties including the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel, Rashtroday Party, Rashtriya Bhagidari Party and Janta Kranti Party. Maintaining that Muslims should have an independent voice in UP, the Hyderabad MP reiterated that his party intends to contest 100 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls. Incidentally, Owaisi has also offered an olive branch to Mukhtar Ansari, another don-turned-politician.