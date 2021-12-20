Owaisi To Oppose Election Laws Bill; Avers 'Aadhaar-Voter ID Linking Violates Privacy'

In a key development, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi gave a notice in the Lok Sabha to oppose the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill which will be introduced by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday. Taking umbrage at the linking of Aadhaar and Voter ID as proposed in the bill, he opined that this violated the fundamental right to privacy. He highlighted that the Centre's move was also against a Supreme Court verdict that limited the use of Aadhaar to welfare schemes. Alleging that this will lead to the disenfranchisement of several voters, he affirmed that the Lower House cannot enact a law that violates fundamental rights.

The notice mentioned, "The Bill proposes to make Aadhaar authentication mandatory, which was prohibited by the Supreme Court, which only limited it to welfare schemes. Furthermore, voter enrollment and issuing voter IDs is carried out in pursuance of a constitutional purpose (elections) by an independent constitutional body (Election Commission of India). Subjecting voter enrollment to Aadhaar violates the independence and sanctity of the constitutional process."

"Linking Aadhaar and voter IDs will lead to several harms to the security and privacy of individuals. Previous such exercises have resulted in large-scale exclusions. It will allow governments in power to suppress, disenfranchise, profile voters and discriminate between beneficiaries of government schemes. It will end up violating the principles of secret ballot, universal adult franchise and free and fair elections," he added.

Submitted notice to oppose Election Laws (Amendment), Bill 2021 which proposes to link AADHAAR to electoral roll enrolment. pic.twitter.com/dSEq7jhQKA — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 20, 2021

Centre clears electoral reforms

On December 15, the Union Cabinet reportedly cleared a bill containing a slew of electoral reforms including the linking of Voter ID with Aadhaar on a voluntary basis. The Election Commission of India had taken up the linking of Voter ID with Aadhaar in 2015 itself under the aegis of its National Electoral Roll Purification and Authentication Programme to check multiple entries in electoral rolls and to make them error-free. However, it aborted the exercise after the Supreme Court restricted the use of Aadhaar.

As per a proposal sent to the Centre in 2019, the EC called for amendments to empower the electoral registration officers to seek Aadhaar number of existing voters as well as of those applying to enrol themselves in the voters' list. In a written reply to Lok Sabha in March earlier this year, the then Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had explained the rationale of this proposal. He noted, "Electoral roll database system does not enter into the Aadhaar ecosystem and the system is used only for the authentication purpose keeping a tight air-gap between the two systems".