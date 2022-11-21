Owaisi Trains Guns On Congress For 'poaching' AIMIM Candidate In Gujarat; 'Not Scared'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi cried foul after Shahnawaz Khan, his party's candidate from the Bapunagar Assembly seat jumped ship to Congress. Addressing an election rally in Jamalpur on Sunday, he accused Congress of poaching Khan by offering him money. As a result, AIMIM candidates are in the fray only in 13 seats- Mandvi, Bhuj, Vadgam, Sidhpur, Vejalpur, Dariapur, Jamalpur Khadiya, Danilimda, Khambhalia, Mangrol, Limbayat, Surat East and Godhra. Claiming that Congress was threatening his party's Vadgam candidate as well, Owaisi challenged Congress to defeat BJP in the 169 seats where AIMIM isn't fighting.

Asaduddin Owaisi stated, "In the last 27 years, you made BJP successful by colluding with it. Congress and BJP are unhappy as AIMIM is making a new start. In Vadgam, our candidate is being threatened. People go to his house. We have fielded a Dalit candidate from Vadgam. Who is threatening him? Congress party. Why are they so scared? This is a democracy, let us fight the elections. We are contesting 14 seats, you bought one (candidate). So, now 13 (candidates) are remaining. Defeat BJP on 169 seats and form the government". Gujarat will go to the polls in two phases and the results shall be declared on December 8.

Poll scenario in Gujarat

Gujarat has proved to be an impregnable fortress for BJP as it has been winning the Assembly polls in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the saffron party and Congress which was bolstered by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor. In the end, BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the Sonia Gandhi-led party bagged an impressive 77 seats. In an unforeseen development on September 11, 2021, Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason.

He was replaced by Bhupendra Patel, a first-time MLA who trounced his Congress opponent in Ghatlodia by a margin of 1,17,750 votes. An engineer, he has served as the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation as well as the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. Owing to a series of defections, BJP currently has 109 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 60 seats. While AAP has mounted a high-octane campaign this time in a bid to make inroads, Congress has retained its focus on the Bharat Jodo Yatra which isn't even passing through Gujarat.