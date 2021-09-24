AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi sought the intervention of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after the attack on his official residence in the national capital on September 21. At around 4 pm on the said day, members of the Hindu Sena vandalised Owaisi's residence in protest against his purported "anti-Hindu" statements. Speaking to the media after this incident, the AIMIM supremo said, "The people have got radicalised and the responsibility of their radicalization goes to BJP. If this type of attack will take place on the house of an MP, then what kind of message we are giving to the country?"

Giving more details of the attack in a letter addressed to Birla, the Hyderabad MP wrote, "The criminals were armed with kulhaadis, axes and lathis. Moreover, they pelted stones at the building and destroyed my nameplate. My caretaker staff Mr. Raju Lal, was also assaulted by the criminals and threatened to kill me."

So far, 5 Hindu Sena members have been arrested by the Delhi Police out of which 4 are in judicial custody while the other accused is under police remand. However, Owaisi asserted that there were 13 individuals present at the time of the attack and complained that this was the fourth act of vandalism on his house. Maintaining that the intention of the attack was to intimidate him, he stressed it impiges his ability to exercise his freedom of speech in the Lok Sabha.

Wrote to @loksabhaspeaker seeking action against the vandalism of my residence & attack on my staff. pic.twitter.com/NC674kepPT — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 24, 2021

Appeal to Lok Sabha Speaker

Describing the attack as a contempt of the Lower House, Owaisi opined, "It must be noted that this is not an individual breach of parliamentary privilege alone, but an attack on the collective rights of Members of Parliament. If the official residence of one Member of Parliament can be attacked repeatedly, it is bound to create a genuine sense of insecurity among all members of Parliament. If Members and their families' lives and property are at risk, then it is clear that they will not be able to discharge their constitutional duties in Parliament without fearing reprisals for their participation in parliamentary proceedings".

Furthermore, he lamented that the police have not invoked the provisions of the Arms Act against the accused despite the fact that they were carrying weapons. Calling upon Om Birla to ensure that the police take this matter seriously, he demanded improved security at his residence. In addition to this, the AIMIM supremo urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to refer this incident to the Committee of Privileges for a comprehensive probe and requisite recommendations.