Owaisi Urges PM Modi To Defend Places Of Worship Act; 'can't Litigate Against History'

As the Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions) Act, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi sought the intervention of PM Modi. Addressing a letter to the PM on October 16, Owaisi asserted that it is the duty of the executive to defend the constitutionality of this legislation. According to him, the Parliament enacted the Places of Worship law in 1991 to ensure that India did not suffer from religious disputes that cause perpetual divisions in society.

The Hyderabad MP also stressed that it was an endeavour to heal the wounds of the past and help restore communal amity. Referring to the verdict in the Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi case, he highlighted that the SC interpreted the aforesaid Act as the state enforcing its constitutional commitment and operationalizing its constitutional obligation to uphold the principle of secularism. Thus, he urged PM Modi to uphold the ideal of constitutional morality and not deviate from the true spirit of constitutionalism as reflected in the apex court's judgment.

Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "It further stated that the 1991 Act is a legislative intervention which preserves 'non-retrogression' as an essential feature of our secular values. The Court held that in providing a guarantee for the preservation of the religious character of places of worship as they existed on August 15, 1947, Parliament provided confidence to every religious community that their places of worship would be preserved and their religious character will not be altered. The law was held to be a positive obligation, not only of the state, but of every citizen of this country."

"The Act represents the idea that one cannot endlessly litigate against history. That modern India cannot be the battleground of resolving medieval disputes. It puts an end to unnecessary religious disputes and protects India's religious diversity. Therefore, I urge you to defend the sanctity of this solemn legislation," he added.

Wrote to @PMOIndia regarding Places of Worship Act, 1991. #SupremeCourt is hearing a challenge to its constitutionality & has sought Union govt’s stand. SC had held that the Act enforced basic structure of the constitution. PM must defend the Act as it upholds India’s diversity pic.twitter.com/B9oZPpyNxO — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 19, 2022

SC seeks Centre's stand

The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act prohibits the courts from entertaining any petition that would alter the status quo of a religious place as existed on August 15, 1947, with the exception of the litigation on the Ayodhya land dispute. A number of persons including former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy and advocates Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and Chandra Shekhar moved the SC against the provisions of this law. On October 12, a three-judge bench of CJI UU Lalit, Justices Ajay Rastogi and Ravindra S Bhat asked the Centre to file an affidavit regarding its stance by October 31. The matter will be heard on November 14.