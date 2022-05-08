'Owaisi Wants To Be New Jinnah': BJP Hits Out At AIMIM Chief Over Gyanvapi Mosque Row

On Sunday, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) lambasted AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi in connection with the Shringar Gauri Temple-Gyanvapi Masjid row. This comes after the AIMIM supremo came down heavily on the Varanasi court's order directing a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. According to Owaisi, this was a violation of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. He also blamed BJP for spreading Hate politics.

A survey of the mosque was ordered earlier, however, the management committee raised objections to the same. On May 6, the survey was conducted by a Court-appointed Commissioner. The Managing Committee of Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi had opposed the decision to conduct videography and survey of the mosque premises. Meanwhile, the court will hear the case next on May 9. It is also important to note that the survey will continue till May 9.

BJP Slams Asaduddin Owaisi Over Gyanvapi Masjid row

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Owaisi talks like a new Jinnah and stated that he wants to create a divide in the society. "Owaisi has problems with the court order instead he should respect the court's decision. He talks about dividing the nation and wants to incite violence over Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Responding to AIMIM's Supremo's remark, BJP Leader Harnath Singh Yadav said "Owaisi wants to become Jinnah. Sedition charges should be imposed on him as he is creating a communal divide over the Gyanvapi mosque. He should respect the court's order and the survey should continue".

Rajya Sabha MP Vijaypal Singh Tomar said, "The court has ordered commissioner should investigate the matter. Everyone should follow the instructions of court and Owaisi should respect the court's decision".

"Blocking is the violation of the Court's order, therefore the survey should be continued. AIMIM chief owaisi is creating communal ruckus on Gyanvapi mosque issue,"said BJP leader N. Ramchander Rao

What was the Varanasi court order?

After the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi case, there was a renewed clamour from certain outfits to retrieve the entire Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Temple premises. The Varanasi court's order dated April 8 was based on Vijay Shankar Rastogi's plea who contended that the entire premises belonged to the temple alone. Asserting that the original Kashi Vishwanath Temple was built over 2,000 years ago, he claimed that the Gyanvapi Mosque was constructed after the temple was demolished by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669. The temple was re-constructed by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar in 1780. He also maintained that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 was not applicable to this suit. Barring the litigation on the Ayodhya land dispute, this law prohibited courts from entertaining any petition that would alter the status quo of a religious place as existed on August 15, 1947.

Moreover, Rastogi cited the outcome of the Ayodhya land dispute to highlight that the issue can be resolved with the excavation by the Archaeological Survey of India. On the other hand, the Sunni Central Waqf Board had pleaded that the situation as it was on August 15, 1947, should continue. However, Civil Judge Ashutosh Tewari directed a five-member ASI team to study the entire premises, the cost of which will be borne by the Uttar Pradesh government.

(Image: @SHEHZAD_IND@VIJAYPALBJP_TWITTER/ANI/PTI)