Owaisi’s AIMIM Not Invited To I.N.D.I.A, Fumes At Alliance’s Secular Doublespeak

Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has been left fuming after it was not invited to the Opposition meeting which was held in Bengaluru. Party's national spokesperson Waris Pathan slammed the opposition's 'secular doublespeak'.

Taking to Twitter, Pathan pointed out that AIMIM, which was part of the UPA, is called Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) 'B Team' while the oppositions leaders such as Nitish Kumar, Mehbooba Mufti and Uddhav Thackeray were earlier in alliance with BJP.

"The opposition, who are the so-called secular parties, are meeting in Bengaluru. We were not invited. But it should be noted that Nitish Kumar, Mehbooba Mufti and Uddhav Thackeray who were with BJP had attended the party. They have all become secular," he said.

विपक्षी दल की मीटिंग पर क्या कहा waris pathan ने ! सुनिए 👇 pic.twitter.com/yM7OM2D02m — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) July 18, 2023

"They say that they have to save democracy and defeat BJP. Our main intention is also the same that BJP is defeated and Modi does not become prime minister in 2024. We are working on it but we are called B team. We were with UPA...You want Muslim votes but don't want to represent them politically.

Oppn forms I.N.D.I.A alliance for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

A group of 26 opposition parties on Tuesday announced that their alliance to take on BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or I.N.D.I.A and an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination.

The opposition also demanded the implementation of the caste census, asserting that they have come together to defeat the "hatred and violence being manufactured against minorities" as well as "rising crimes against women, Dalits, tribals and Kashmiri Pandits".

In a joint resolution released after the meeting, the opposition parties expressed their steadfast resolve to safeguard the idea of India as enshrined in the Constitution.

"The character of our republic is being severely assaulted in a systematic manner by the BJP. We are at a most crucial juncture in our nation's history. The foundational pillars of the Indian Constitution secular democracy, economic sovereignty, social justice and federalism are being methodically and menacingly undermined," they alleged.

Top opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, chief ministers of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi and former chief ministers of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh along with presidents and leaders of several parties attended the meeting.