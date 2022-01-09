'Owaisi's Name Will Be Wiped Off Like Nizams; That Day Is Not Very Far': Assam CM

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launched an unsparing attack at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asserting that his name and mark would soon be wiped off from India. Addressing a programme in Warangal, Telangana, the Assam CM stated that no one could stop India, especially those who practised 'communal politics'. Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked that the way Telangana had gotten freedom from Nizami rule, India would soon see a 'wipeout' of Owaisi's name and identity.

"There is no one who can stop India. The way Article 370 was scrapped, Ram Mandir's construction began...here also Nizam's name and mark, and Owaisi's name and mark will be wiped off...that day is not very far. India has woken up. It will no longer accept people who do pseudo-secularism or communal politics," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"The history of India says that Babur, Aurangzeb, and Nizam cannot live long. I am sure that the legacy of Nizam will come to a complete halt and a new culture based on Indian civilization will emerge," he added.

#WATCH | The way Article 370 was scrapped, Ram Mandir's construction began...here also Nizam's name, Owaisi's name will be written off...that day is not very far: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Warangal, Telangana pic.twitter.com/RfaI5sMicZ — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

Reacting to the statement, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel asked, "This mindset in the country, especially the BJP needs to go. We don't care what these people say. Any BJP leader, their speech can't be completed without mentioning Asaduddin Owaisi's name. The same Owaisi who gets the best parliamentarian award in the country. What are you trying to say by saying his name will be wiped off? What are your intentions?"

BJP likens Owaisis to Nizams

The first time that the BJP had likened the Owaisi family to the Nizams was in 2018 ahead of the Telangana Assembly Elections. A war of words had erupted between CM Yogi Adityanath and Owaisis after the former mounted an attack saying that if BJP forms a government in Telangana, it would make the Owaisi family 'run away' like the Nizams. To Yogi Adityanath's comment, Akbaruddin Owaisi had retorted sharply saying that 'the country is not someone's father's property'.

"He says he will make Owaisi run away just like Nizams. Who are you? What is your stature? Like you, many came and went, but listen, not only Owaisi but the future generation of Owaisi family will also stay in this country. This is my country and will always be mine. I will not leave Hyderabad," Akbaruddin Owaisi had said.

Last year, the BJP had also demanded that September 17 be officially celebrated as 'Telangana Liberation Day', the day when Telangana and the regions of Marathawada and Nanded got independence from Nizami rule.

Meanwhile, the Telangana BJP has decided to intensify its agitation against GO 317 over the next few days, as a part of which, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has landed in the state. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to reach Telangana on January 11 to address a programme in Mahabubnagar and mount pressure on the TRS government.

Image: ANI/PTI