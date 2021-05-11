Oxygen Tankers Turned Away In Delhi? BJP Shares Video, Asks 'publicity Minister' Kejriwal

Even as the national capital grappled with the Oxygen crisis amid the second wave of COVID, Delhi's BJP unit has accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP govt of attempting to create panic over the availability of oxygen and claimed that there was no shortage of oxygen in the city. Sharing an undated video of an oxygen tanker draped with a Reliance Foundation banner unloading at storage tanker, Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar claimed that attempts were being made by Arvind Kejriwal to smear the image of PM Modi, Reliance Industries Limited's Chairman Mukesh Ambani and urged the people to not 'panic' over the availability of oxygen & to not fall prey to black marketing. In the video, a man's voice can be heard saying that five oxygen tankers had arrived from Gujarat via rail and were being unloaded at a plant at Bawana, Delhi.

Delhi BJP claims no oxygen shortage

The man goes on to claim that the oxygen tankers were turned away from three hospitals and two other storage plants as they already had sufficient 'gas' and that they did not have storage space for more. The voice claims that the tanker in the video hasn't been emptied for 24 hours and that a narrative was being spun to claim that there was an oxygen shortage in the national capital. Sharing this video on Twitter, BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar took a jibe at 'publicity minister' Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of not emptying oxygen tankers sent by the Centre.

'Demand for Oxygen falling in Delhi'

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain addressed a press briefing on Tuesday where he stated that the number of daily COVID-19 cases were gradually falling, indicating that the national capital had crossed the peak of the second Coronavirus wave. "In the last week of April, the trend of falling cases started emerging. We needed more time, but now it is confirmed that cases are falling. Around 80,000 tests are happening daily, the testing numbers are low because of lockdown. Otherwise, people who would be going to public places would be getting tested. The wave is still ongoing but its peak is slowly falling," said Satyendar Jain.

The Health Minister also stated that the Oxygen shortage in the national capital was coming under control with the fall in new infections. As of May 11, Delhi has 3,500 beds empty while 22,000 people are being treated in hospitals and COVID Care Centres. "The massive demand for Oxygen and beds is also falling but it has not ended. We have 3,500 beds empty and 20,000 COVID-19 patients are admitted. We need 700 MT Oxygen daily, we are getting slightly less than that but the demand is falling." he said. Earlier, the Centre had also been mandated to provide this quantity of Oxygen to Delhi daily.