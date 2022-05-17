P Chidambaram Breaks Silence On CBI Raids; 'Not An Accused In FIR; Team Found Nothing'

Breaking his silence on the CBI raids at his residence in Chennai and Delhi, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram contended that the central agency had found nothing. While clarifying that the searches were carried out in connection with an FIR in which he was not named as an accused, he refrained from commenting on his son Karti Chidambaram's involvement. At the same time, the Rajya Sabha MP dubbed the timing of the search "interesting".

This morning, a CBI team searched my residence at Chennai and my official residence at Delhi. The team showed me a FIR in which I am not named as an accused.



The search team found nothing and seized nothing.



I may point out that the timing of the search is interesting. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 17, 2022

CBI files fresh case against Karti Chidambaram

Under the scanner of the investigative agencies in the INX Media and the Aircel Maxis scam, Karti Chidambaram was slapped with a new FIR by the CBI. In pursuance of this, the central agency raided 10 locations linked with the former Union Minister and his son including Chennai, Mumbai, Karnataka, Odisha, and Punjab. This new case pertains to the Sivaganga MP facilitating visas of over 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs. 50 lakh. The central agency reportedly got a whiff of this during an ongoing probe against him.

It has been alleged that the aforesaid Chinese visa scam took place during the UPA regime for the Talwandi Sabo power project in July-August 2011. At that juncture, P Chidambaram was a Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led Cabinet and handled the Home portfolio. As per sources, the establishment of the 1980 MW Thermal Power Plant, whose contract was given to Chinese firm Shandong Electric Power Construction Corporation (SEPCO), was running behind the schedule.

Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TPSL) wanted more Chinese professionals at the site to avoid penal action even as there was a ceiling for allowing work permits for foreign nationals. Sources indicated that it approached Karti Chidambaram and they devised a way to defeat the visa limit by granting permission to re-use 263 project visas allotted to the Chinese company’s officials. Intriguingly, the Ministry of Home Affairs approved this in the same month when an application in this regard was submitted. The Sivaganga MP was paid crores of rupees through a false invoice by a company made industrial knives, sources added.

Reportedly, his foreign remittances between 2010-14 are under the CBI scanner. In his first reaction to the CBI action, Karti Chidambaram quipped on Twitter, "I have lost count (of the number of raids), how many times has it been? Must be a record". Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala defended P Chidambaram citing that his commitment to the country is unquestionable.