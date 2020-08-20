P Chidambaram Questions PM CARES' Eligibility To Receive CSR Funds, Demands More Scrutiny

On Thursday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram alleged that the Centre is desperately trying to shield the PM CARES Fund from any kind of scrutiny. Taking on the argument that it is a public charitable trust, the Rajya Sabha MP questioned the rationale for PM Modi and three Ministers to be appointed as trustees. He decried the fact that donations to PM CARES are counted against Corporate Social Responsibility, despite being a privately established fund.

Moreover, Chidambaram slammed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for making a retrospective amendment to the Companies Act, enabling PM CARES Fund to receive CSR funds. According to the senior Congress leader, this was an act of favouritism. He hinted that Congress shall legally challenge the aforesaid amendment.

If the Fund was not set up by the central government, why are the PM and three Ministers serving as Trustees? Who appointed them as Trustees?



If the Fund is a private established fund, why are donations to the Fund counted against CSR? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 20, 2020

Will donations to other privately-established funds be also counted against CSR?



Who authorised MCA to make a retrospective amendment to the Schedule to the Companies Act inserting the name of PM-CARES Fund in the Schedule? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 20, 2020

SC's verdict on PM CARES Fund

On Tuesday, a three-judge bench of the SC comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and MR Shah refused to issue a direction to transfer the funds collected in PM CARES to the National Disaster Relief Fund. The petition in this regard was filed by the Centre For Public Interest Litigation. In the verdict, the apex court clarified that PM CARES and NDRF are two entirely different funds with different objective and purpose.

While the NDRF is a statutory fund required to be audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, PM CARES Fund has been constituted as a public charitable trust. The top court noted that no government money is credited in PM CARES, which entirely receives voluntary contributions from individuals and organizations. At the same time, the bench added that there is no statutory prohibition for the Centre utilising the NDRF to provide assistance in the fight against COVID-19.

Details about PM CARES Fund

Called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, this charitable trust was set up by the Centre on March 28. All citizens including individuals, corporates, and organizations can contribute to this fund to augment the relief efforts in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. The donation to PM CARES fund is exempted from Income Tax under Section 80(G). One can donate via bank transfer, UPI, Debit and Credit Cards, and internet banking.

