P Chidambaram Reacts To PM Modi's 'tea' Claim; Asks 'How Does One Defame Indian Tea?'

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his live address in Assam on Sunday claimed that an international conspiracy has been hatched to "defame" Indian tea industry, Congress leader P Chidambaram condemned Prime Minister's statement. Taking a dig at PM Modi, the Congress leader on Twitter asked, "Will tea file a defamation suit against unknown persons?"

Reacting to PM Narendra Modi's claim, Chidambaram asked, "How does one 'defame' Indian tea?". Pointing towards the complaints registered by the Delhi Police, he said that the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against "unknown persons" in many countries of the world."

I suppose like Delhi police has registered a FIR against “unknown persons” in many countries of the world! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 7, 2021

PM Modi claims conspiracy against Indian tea industry

Referring to the "toolkit" shared by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, the Prime Minister had said that an international conspiracy is being planned to defame the India tea. While addressing a public meeting in Assam, he asked people of the state to give a befitting response to the conspiracy. He said, "I am sure they will win this fight against these conspirators as they are stronger than these forces with a vested interest."

"Those who talk about Maa Mati Manush today do not have the courage to raise their voice for Mother India. There is no courage because, over the years, these people have criminalized politics, institutionalized corruption, and have politicized the administration and police," PM Modi added.

In the ‘toolkit’ shared by the climate activist, it was said that India’s “yoga and chai” image should be disrupted as part of the pushback against the contentious farm laws introduced by the Indian central government.

