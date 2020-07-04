P Chidambaram Slams BJP Over Death Of 8 UP Cops In Ambush, Says 'tragedy Was Foretold'

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for the incident in which eight cops were killed in an ambush. Eight police personnel, including Dy SP Devendra Mishra, lost their lives on Friday after they were fired upon by criminals when the police team had gone to raid an area in search of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey.

Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram questioned the police's decision to go after the criminal in his own backyard after sunset.

It is difficult to believe that a trained police force will go after sunset to arrest a notorious criminal in his bastion. The tragedy was foretold.



I offer my condolences to the families of the unfortunate victims. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 4, 2020

In another tweet, the former Union Minister took a jibe at the BJP government stating that Uttar Pradesh has become "backward" in every respect and added that BJP cannot blame the Congress and is wondering who can be blamed."

Criminals started firing from building rooftop

The injured police personnel were brought to the Regency Hospital in critical condition. The encounter took place when the police team was trying to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases, in Dikru village under Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of July 2 and 3, officials said.

As the police team was about to reach the hideout of the dreaded criminal, a hail of bullets was showered on them from a building rooftop, leaving Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead, officials said.

SSP Kanpur said, "They'd gone to arrest him following a complaint of attempt to murder against him. They were ambushed"

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolence to the families of the police personnel who lost their lives. He has directed DGP HC Awasthi to take strict action against criminals and sought report of the incident.

