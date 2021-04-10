P Chidambaram Takes Aim At EC Over Cooch Behar Killings; Pans 'failure Of Leadership'

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday held the Election Commission for the killing of 4 persons in Cooch Behar during the polling for the 4th phase of the West Bengal election. Maintaining that he cannot recall any such incident in the last few years, the Rajya Sabha MP opined that this indicated a failure of leadership and management of the deployment of security personnel. According to him, the EC is accountable owing to large-scale transfers and postings of senior police officers in West Bengal after the Model Code of Conduct.

Incidentally, TMC too pointed out that the incumbent Cooch Behar Superintendent of Police, under whose supervision the CAPF is deputed in the district, was appointed by the EC. Registering a strong protest with the EC on this incident, the TMC delegation also cried foul over the removal of the DGP, ADG- Law and Order and other officials on the pretext of facilitating "free and fair polls". Moreover, the Mamata Banerjee-led party demanded tangible action against CAPF, its hierarchy, Cooch Behar SP and senior ECI officials and the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

I cannot recall in recent years any case of police firing on voting day during elections resulting in 4 deaths



It is a case of a failure of leadership and management of the deployment of security personnel. Who should bear responsibility? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 10, 2021

EC adjourns voting in one polling booth

In a statement issued earlier in the day, the CISF said that its Quick Reaction Team (QRT) was attacked by a mob comprising of 50-60 miscreants who were allegedly resisting the voters from reaching polling booth no.126 in Sitalkuchi. The miscreants then attacked the QRT personnel and their vehicles forcing the latter to act in self-defence and fired six rounds in the air to disperse the crowd. The mob returned after an hour yet again and assaulted the Home guard and an Asha worker and also allegedly attempted to beat up the polling staff who were on duty.

CISF said that the mob then started approaching the CISF personnel following which seven rounds were fired at the mob. After more police party arrived at the spot, a few rounds were fired after which the crowd was dispersed. This resulted in 5 to 6 miscreants sustaining fatal injuries out of which some of them succumbed to their injuries. Meanwhile, the EC adjourned the poll in polling booth no.126 based on the interim report from Special Observers. Additionally, the poll body has sought detailed reports from them and the WB Chief Electoral Officer by 5 pm.