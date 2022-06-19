P Chidambaram Takes Veiled Dig At TN Guv Over Agnipath Remarks; 'Can't Take Partisan View'

After Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi heaped praise on Agnipath describing it as a "revolutionary and transformative" scheme, the Congress party raised an objection. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram contended that no Governor should take a partisan position on a policy pronouncement by the Centre. Chidambaram, who was recently elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu, also argued that the controversy over the Agnipath scheme should be resolved through debate.

P Chidambaram observed, "'Agnipath' is a policy statement of the central government that has triggered a huge controversy. It is a political question that has to be resolved through peaceful protests as well as debate. The Governor of a state has no business commenting on a policy pronouncement and taking a partisan view."

Inaugurating the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of VO Chidambaranar at Kamaraj College in Thoothukudi on Saturday, RN Ravi contended that Agnipath will provide a good platform for the youths to join the Armed Forces. Referring to the violent protests over this scheme, the TN Governor said, "There are hostile forces that are trying to weaken our progress. They don't want this country to rise. Every good move of the government is interpreted in a negative way and our youth are being instigated. Agnipath scheme is revolutionary and transformative for our youth".

The Governor of a state has no business commenting on a policy pronouncement and taking a partisan view



And he has certainly no right to comment that

"Internal and external forces that never wanted a powerful India are misguiding the youth..." — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 19, 2022

What is the Agnipath scheme?

Amid a freeze on recruitment rallies for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Cabinet approved a new scheme called 'Agnipath' on June 14. Under the aegis of this scheme, 46,000 youths aged between 17.5-21 years would be recruited into the Armed Forces in 2022 for a period of 4 years. This is being touted as a major defence policy reform as only 25% of these Agniveers would be selected for enrollment in the Armed Forces as regular cadres. Apart from an attractive monthly salary, they will be given a one-time ‘SevaNidhi’ package of Rs.11 lakh at the end of their 4-year stint.

However, the Centre's announcement was followed by pan-India protests which witnessed vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting and attacks on police personnel. In the first attempt to assuage the protesters, the government increased the upper age limit for the recruitment via the Agnipath scheme to 23 years. Thereafter, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. Similarly, the Defence Ministry cleared a proposal to reserve 10% of posts for Agniveers in the Indian Coast Guard and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.