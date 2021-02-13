P Chidambaram's Remarks On Budget 'verbose & Full Of Grudges' Scoffs Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday hit out at senior Congress leader P Chidambaram over his remarks on the Union Budget 2021, calling his speech full of "grudges" and "verbose". In an hour-long reply in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman, without directly naming the Congress leader, stated that the 'former Financial Minister gave her the feeling that he was trying to imitate Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in terms of rhyming words,' adding that unlike the Chairman, his attempt had been a 'miserable failure'.

"There is a lot of grudge in the speech of the former finance minister... So, I feel that there is a little grudge not to recognise how prime minister handled the corona crisis," she said. "I get the feeling that the former finance minister is imitating you (Naidu), but he (Chidambaram) has been a miserable failure in the impact that he created, unlike you, who creates a good impact... The imitation and the copy of the Chair in coming up with rhyming words, texts, pretexts, sub-texts, contexts... he used all these trying to imitate you who spontaneously do it," she aded.

Chidambaram imitating VP but failing to create to impact: FM Sitharaman

During the discussion on the Union Budget in the parliament, P Chidambaram had charged Sitharaman with "incompetent economic management," saying that the Budget presented by her was "for the rich, of the rich, and by the rich".

In a pointed-reply to his accusations, Sitharaman cited the 'artificial increase' in capital spending shown during the UPA regime, saying that the Budget would now bring in transparency by bringing all spending on the book. She also defused his claims that the budget was 'for the rich', saying that the government's focus on roads, electricity and direct benefit transfer did not go to the rich.

"It was a contrived speech which had nothing to accuse this Budget of, but verbose, craftsman of words, we can say what we want and get away with it," Nirmala Sitharaman remarked.

(With Agency Inputs)