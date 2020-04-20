Karnataka Congress Condemns Padarayanapura Incident; Says 'will Stand By Govt's Decision'

Expressing distress over the Padarayanapura incident, Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar stated that the party condemns the incident. This comes after violence broke out at Padarayanapura ward in Bengaluru on Sunday evening when a group of people went on a rampage, destroying barricades and pandals and allegedly even attacking the ASHA workers there.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar urged for appropriate action by the government and stated that the Congress party will support the decision of the government.

"The Congress party condemns the incident. We want the government to take appropriate action as per the law. The law is for everyone. We stand by the goverment. All the leaders have discussed this matter," said Shivakumar.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that full security will be provided to the ASHA workers and other officials on COVID-19 duty and the Police Commissioner has been notified about the same.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Yediyurappa said, "We have taken action. We have arrested 54 people till now and more will be arrested. We will not tolerate such types of atrocities on officials and we have also taken a few precautionary measures. We will teach them a lesson."

Earlier,Yediyurappa also held a meeting with state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and police officers over the Padarayanapura incident.

The incident

The incident occurred in the late evening on Sunday at Padarayanapura which is recognized as a 'Red Zone' when BBMP officials and ASHA workers went to bring 15 secondary contacts of corona positive patients. However, some people and youth created ruckus and broke the barricades and removed police post which was stalled in the area. Soon after receiving the information, Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

In Karnataka, 390 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, of which 16 people have succumbed to the infection, as per the Union Health Ministry.

