Padma Awards Row: Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's Denial A 'political Afterthought', Say Sources

A political controversy erupted on Tuesday evening after former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was conferred with a Padma Bhushan award. Shortly after the announcement, the CPI(M) took to its Twitter to announce that the former CM had refused to accept the honour, stating that the party's work was 'for the people'.

The next to refuse the Padma Award was tabla maestro Pandit Anindya Chatterjee and eminent vocalist Sandhya Mukhopadhyay. While 90-year-old Mukhopadhyay refused the fourth-highest civilian honour saying that it suits a 'junior artiste' and not someone of her stature, Chatterjee said that he is not ready to receive Padma Shri at this phase of his career.

While the reasons listed by the music stalwarts were clear, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in his refusal said that 'no one told him' that he was being conferred with the award. The ex-WB CM, who is currently unwell and bedridden, said in a statement, "I know nothing about this award. No one has told me anything about it. If they have decided to offer Padma Bhushan to me, I refuse to accept it." This statement was confirmed by senior CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury.

Com. Buddhadeb Bhattacharya who was nominated for the Padma Bhushan award has declined to accept it. The CPI(M) policy has been consistent in declining such awards from the State. Our work is for the people not for awards. Com EMS who was earlier offered an award had declined it. pic.twitter.com/fTmkkzeABl — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) January 25, 2022

Govt sources dub refusal 'a political afterthought'

Government sources have strongly countered the ex-West Bengal CM's remark that 'no one informed him.' Sources revealed that the family had been informed in the morning by a senior official. Government sources said, "The family was informed in the morning by a very senior Central official of Government's decision to bestow him with the honour. His wife spoke to the official."

"No information was given to the Central government about the decision of the family to refuse the award. The announcement of the awards only happened later in the evening. This was possibly a political afterthought," they added.

Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011, as he is considered to be one of the tallest leaders of the state. He has been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other old age-related ailments for quite some time, which have kept him away from public life for the past few years.

Image: ANI