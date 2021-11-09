Padma Awards: Sushil Modi Lauds BJP For Recognizing Poor; Claims UPA Rewarded Lobbyists

As President Ram Nath Kovind conferred India’s most prestigious Padma awards to revered recipients from different sections of the society, Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi on Tuesday said that the PM Modi led NDA government has changed the idea of the distribution of the awards. Under BJP’s rule, the poor and backwards are being recognised for their contribution to society, unlike Congress’ regime where only lobbyists were rewarded.

While lauding PM Modi-led Union government for recognizing several tribal people and people from backward classes for their contribution to the betterment of the society, Sushil Modi lambasted the previous UPA government for only awarding people who favoured the government.

“A large number of lobbyists used to get Padma awards during the Congress rule. PM has changed the whole equation. Identified Dalits, backwards, poor, land workers and gave them Padma awards,” he said.

प्रेस वक्तव्य 9.11.2021

* दलितों, पिछडों, महिलाओं को पद्म पुरस्कार दे एक नयी परम्परा की शुरूआत।

* पैरवी नहीं प्रतिभा वाले गुदड़ी के लालों को सम्मान। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 9, 2021

He appreciated PM for honouring the Bihari people-- Vimal Jain, Dulari Devi, Dilip Kumar Singh and former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and acknowledging their work by rewarding them with Padma Awards. He further added, “PM honoured the people of Bihar, Shri Ramchandra Manjhi, Shri Vimal Jain, Smt. Dulari Devi, Dr Dilip Kumar Singh, who worked among the poor of the country on the land, with Padma awards. It has given a new identity to these awards.”



PR- भारत के प्रधान मंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने बिहार के श्री रामचन्द्र मांझी, श्री विमल जैन, श्रीमती दुलारी देवी, डा0 दिलीप कु सिंह, जैसे दूरदराज के इलाके में, जमीन पर देश के गरीबों के बीच काम करनेवाले लोगों को पद्म पुरस्कारो से सम्मानित कर इन पुरस्कारों को एक नयी पहचान दी है। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 9, 2021

“If Narendra Modi had not been there, then Ramchandra Manjhi, who lived in extreme poverty among Paswan society, who carried forward the Bhikhari Thakur tradition, or Dulari Devi, who gave international recognition to Mithila painting while living in a very narrow street coming from Nishad society, would not have received Padma honour,” Sushil Modi added.

PR-अगर नरेन्द्र मोदी नही होते तो भिखारी ठाकुर परम्परा को आगे बढ़ाने वाले पासवान समाज के अत्यन्त निर्धनता मे रहने वाले रामचन्द्र मांझी हो या निषाद समाज से आनेवाली अत्यन्त सकरी गली मे रहते हुए मिथिला चित्रकला को अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय पहचान देने वाली दुलारी देवी को पद्म सम्मान नहीं मिलता। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 9, 2021

Padma Awards 2021 conferred by President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday presented Padma awards, the most prestigious awards in the country, to the recipients at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. As a part of it, a total of 119 awards will be presented in a ceremony conducted on November 8 and 9, out of which seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 Padma Shri awards will be conferred to the recipients.

The ceremony which is to be held in four sessions commenced on Monday, November 8, with Padma Awards 2020 and Padma Awards 2021 on Tuesday, November 9. Earlier on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred Padma Awards to notable personalities such as PV Sindhu, singer Pandit Channulal Mishra, and footballer Oinam Bembem Devi among others. Apart from them, Padma Shri awards were conferred to music composer Adnani Sami. Meanwhile, 29 of the awardees include women, 16 Posthumous awardees, and one transgender awardee.

Image: Twitter