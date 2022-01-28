Padma Awards Under Modi Govt: Honouring Different Leaders From Across The Spectrum

On the eve of Republic Day 2022, a major controversy erupted after the Union government released the list of Padma Awardees. Conferred to some big names across the fields of art, social work, public affairs, science, and others, what piqued the interest of the Opposition was the names of two very senior Opposition leaders-- veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and CPI(M) stalwart Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

By the next hour, CPI(M) had released a statement on its Twitter handle claiming that the former WB CM had "declined" the award. An official statement followed thereafter, where bed-ridden Bhattacharjee stated that he was "not informed" about the honor, a statement which was rebuked by the Centre as a "political afterthought".

On the Congress' front, emotions were running even higher, given that the award was conferred to former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad, a prominent member of the dissenting G23 group. Taking a dig at his own fellow Congressman, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh cited Bhattacharjee's refusal saying "he wants to be Azad, not Ghulam." Ironically, several BJP, TMC, and even Shiv Sena leaders came to the defence of the senior leader even as Congress continued to question Ghulam Nabi Azad's loyalties.

With the Opposition expressing its unfounded aspersions on the Modi government's decision to confer its leaders with the Padma honour, this is certainly not the first incidence where such a decision has been taken under his government. In fact, there is a rich legacy of conferring civilian awards to Opposition party leaders under the PM Modi-led government.

The Prime Minister has often stated that keeping politics aside, awards should recognize those who contributed to the great cause of India. The influence of his vision is evident in the fact that many political leaders from Opposition parties have been honoured with Padma awards under the Modi government.

Here is a list of Opposition leaders, whose contributions have been hailed by the Modi govt

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Padma Bhushan – 2022: INC leader. Former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and former CM of Jammu and Kashmir. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Padma Bhushan – 2022: CPM leader. Former West Bengal chief minister Tarun Gogoi, Padma Bhushan - 2021: INC leader. Former chief minister of Assam for three terms. Tarlochan Singh, Padma Bhushan - 2021: Independent. Former MP from Rajya Sabha. Singh had served as press secretary to former President Giani Zail Singh Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Padma Bhushan – 2020: PDP leader. Former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir in a Congress-PDP government. S C Jamir, Padma Bhushan – 2020: INC leader. Four-time chief minister of Nagaland. He also served as a Governor and he was a legislator in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Pranab Mukherjee, Bharat Ratna - 2019: INC leader. Former President of India who served many key roles in the UPA government. Bhabani Charan Patnaik, Padma Shri – 2018: INC leader. Three-term Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha. He was also an office-bearer of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee. Sharad Pawar, Padma Vibhushan – 2017: NCP leader. Former Maharashtra chief minister and Union Defence Minister. P A Sangma, Padma Vibhushan – 2017: NCP leader. Former Lok Sabha speaker. Tokheho Sema, Padma Shri – 2016: INC leader. One of the senior-most Nagaland politicians and former leader of the Congress legislature party in the assembly

Evident disparity under UPA regime

Interestingly, such equity in awarding the national honour was not displayed during the Congress-led UPA regime, which now questions BJP's move. During the UPA regime, Padma awards were practically out of the common man's reach. No Opposition leader was honored, with only one exception.

Janata Party's Mohan Dharia was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2005, moreover, for his social work. Dharia had strayed away from politics for nearly two decades before he received this award, displaying the bias of the UPA regime in conferring these awards to only a select few.

However, civilian awards of India have no longer remained a sign of VIP culture and bipartisan electoral politics, under the Modi government. From Kalyan Singh to Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, and Satya Nadella to Cyrus Poonawalla, these honours are being conferred based on merit without any prejudice or petty politics.