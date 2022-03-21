Padma Bhushan Awardee Ghulam Nabi Azad Asserts Honour Conferred By Nation, Not Government

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad was conferred with the Padma Bhushan Award on March 21, for his contribution in the field of public affairs. The Congress leader was among the 128 Padma awardees, who were also felicitated at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



After receiving the award, Ghulam Azad said while speaking to ANI, "The country recognises work. It feels good when there is recognition of my work. It motivates me to work for the country... We should not think about who received the award and who gave the award. Padma awards are not given by any government, but the country."

Cong leader Ghulam Nabi Azad hints at retirement from politics to do social work

The Group-23 member is receiving the third-highest civilian award at a time, after giving an indication, a day ago, of giving up politics to take up social work. The statement can also be seen in the light of his recent meeting with Sonia Gandhi to decide the future course of action for reviving the party after the drubbing in the recently held assembly elections.



While addressing a social gathering in Jammu on March 20, Congress veteran Azad said, "Sometimes I think and it is not a big deal that suddenly you come to know that I have retired and engaged in social service.”



Azad said that for him, the path to politics didn't start from Congress but from the Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. “Gandhi was the biggest Hindu, but he was secular too. To think that if a Hindu do Pooja path is not secular, it has been proven wrong by Mahatma Gandhi himself. The one who worships is the biggest secular, Gandhi died while performing Pooja,” he added.



While hitting out at Political parties for division on religious lines, former Rajya Sabha MP said, "I doubt if any political party can make a change, 90% bad things came because of political parties: divided people on religious, regional and caste lines. Political parties only divide 24x7, be it my party, regional or national, they divide people.”

Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn