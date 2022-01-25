'Padma Bhushan To Buddhadeb Bhattarjee Non-political; Returning It Petty': BJP & CPM Spar

After former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee refused the Padma Bhushan award, a fight broke out on The Debate at 10 pm with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. CPI(M)'s Ranjan Bhattacharya got in a bitter war-of-words with Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao of the BJP over the communist veteran refusing the national award.

CPIM vs BJP on Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee returning Padma Bhushan

Putting his point forth during the debate, GVL said, "The decision to bestow the award on Bhattacharjee shows how the BJP does not have any dogmatic views about any ideology. We do not exercise untouchability towards any ideology. It was a very non-political decision, purely based on merit- Mr Bhattacharjee was the CM of West Bengal for several terms. However, his returning the award is very petty. If they say that they won't take any award then it's fine, but if they say we won't take any award from this particular government then they are playing petty politics over it. "

Retorting to the point made by GVL, Bhattacharya said, "These are political perceptions of the BJP, they are claiming that they have given the award. They have made it very clear." GVL then said, "It is the government's decision and BJP is in the government."

'I refuse to accept it', says Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

The fight came after Sitaram Yetchury, General Secretary of the CPI, took to his official Twitter handle to communicate the message of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. “I don't know anything about the Padma Bhusan award, none has said anything about it. If I have been given Padma Bhushan I refuse to accept it,” the former CM of West Bengal said in the message.

However, on the former member of the politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) refusing Padma Bhushan award, Government sources said that his family was informed in the morning by a very senior Central official of the decision to bestow him with the honour. No information was given to the Central government about the decision of the family to refuse the award.

"The announcement of the awards only happened later in the evening, and the refusal was possibly a political afterthought," sources further said.