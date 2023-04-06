Padma Shri Rasheed Quadri Reveals PM Modi's Reaction To His 'You've Wronged Me' Remark

Padma awardee Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri while talking to Republic said, "I was continuously applying for Padma award for five years in the Congress era and I stopped applying for the award when BJP came to power because I thought that BJP hates Muslims and I will not get this award in my lifetime."

After getting the Padma Shri, Quadri also met PM Modi and he expressed this to the PM and said "you have wronged me because I used to think like this." Quadri stated that PM Modi laughed at this.

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to Shri Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri for Art. A master craftsman engaged in the field of Bidri Ware Handicrafts, he has invented many Bidri Ware articles and has trained hundreds of artists. pic.twitter.com/Xw1ImCr2Gf — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 5, 2023

When asked about how many times he applied during the Congress rule, he said that his duty was to send his but no one ever replied.

After this, he was asked about how he felt and the rise in his work after the award was announced. The Padma awardee stated that when this award was announced on 25th January, he got emotional and was in tears all day and was not able to sleep at night.

He further asserted that the manager of his Bengal corporation informed him that the stock amounting to ₹20 lakh was sold out in just a week and this award has helped Bidri Ware a lot.

Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri, a well-known craftsman, was conferred with the Padma Shri award for arts on Wednesday by President Droupadi Murmu. The master artisan, who specialises in Bidri Ware handicrafts, is recognised for creating the Phooljhadi design. Many Bidri Ware products have been created by Quadri, who has also mentored hundreds of budding artisans.

Quadri is one of the eight Karnataka residents to earn the coveted Padma award this year.

Quadri has already won the State Award in 1984, the National Award in 1988, the District Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 1996, and The Great Indian Achievers' Award in 2004 before receiving the Padma award. The craftsman has also been to numerous nations, including the United States, the Netherlands, Spain, Bahrain, and Oman, to exhibit and demonstrate his “Bidri" craft.