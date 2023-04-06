Padma Shri Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri Rejects Congress' 'false' Appeasement Charges

After Congress levelled an appeasement charge over Padma Shri to veteran Bidri craft artist from Karnataka, Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri, the artisan slammed the grand old party and said that what he spoke was from his heart. He also said that the accusations from Congress are false.

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Pramod Tiwari on Thursday claimed that Rasheed's comments were scripted ahead of the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the Padma awardee said, "Pramod Tiwari is lying. I said what was in my heart. This is a false allegation. My thinking on BJP has been changed."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Syam Prasad Meka said that Tiwari's remarks were not the official position of the grand old party. "He might have his own reason...There is nothing to do politics on it," he said.

Padma Award winner opens up on conversation with PM Modi

Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri also told Republic about his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after winning the Padma Shri award after applying for 10 years.

"Prime Minister met me after the award. I said him what was in my heart. I told him in the Congress government I applied for the award for five years and I did not get the award. After the BJP govt came to power, I did not apply thinking they don't like us. But you changed my thinking. After hearing this, PM Modi laughed," he said.

Reacting to Rasheed's statement, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP K Keshava Rao said that hundreds of Muslims have received Padma awards.

"I congratulate him. Hundreds of Muslims have got Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan and even Abdul Kalam got a bigger award. There is no caste discrimination. In this case, Here is a person who hadn't got it and got it. He thanked BJP and said he always thought BJP is anti-Muslim. No government is casteist, except BJP," Rao said.