'Paid Middlemen Eating Pizza, Burger In Name Of Farm Protest': BJP MP's Shocking Remark

In yet another statement disregarding the farmers and their protest at the Delhi border, BJP MP S Muniswamy alleged that they are 'middlemen who have been paid' to agitate at various sites surrounding the national capital.

Labelling them as 'fake farmers', the BJP MP from Kolar, Karnataka stated that they were relishing on pizza, burger and setting up the gym to spend a leisure time at the border. He further called on the protestors to stop the 'drama'.

"Farmers who are protesting at borders of Delhi have been paid and brought to the agitation sites. They are middlemen and fake farmers. They are eating pizza, burger & KFC products, and have set up gym there. This drama should stop," S Muniswamy told ANI on Tuesday.

Just two days ago, Rajasthan BJP MLA Madan Dilawar called the protestors 'militants, robbers and thieves' who were just enjoying 'chicken biryani'. Making a bizarre statement, he said that the farmers are conspiring to spread bird flu.

"Some so-called farmers are agitating in Delhi. These 'farmers' are not participating in any movement but enjoying chicken biryani and dry fruits for leisure. It is a conspiracy to spread bird flu. There may be terrorists, robbers and thieves among them and they may also be enemies of farmers," the BJP leader said on Sunday.

Accusing the agitating farmers of ruining the country, Dilawar said, if the government does not remove them from the protest sites, "the bird flu can become a big problem."

The remarks came despite Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh's warning that no statement should be made that undermines the struggle of the farmers.

Protest against farm laws

From what started as a seculded protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, 2020, thousands of farmers are still protesting at the borders of Delhi against the Centre's agriculture laws.

Apart from the 8 rounds of meetings that have taken place between Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and the farmers' leaders, Home Minister Amit Shah also met them on one occasion.

During the 9th round of talks with the Centre, the farmers maintained that they will not move from the protest sites till the three agrarian laws are repealed. The Union government refused to concede to this demand. The meeting witnessed some acrimonious scenes with a farmer leader showing a paper with 'We will either die or win' written on it.

