Pak-ISI Spy Row: BJP Slams Congress & Ansari; 'Those Guilty Should Be Tried For Treason'

BJP slammed the Congress government and former Vice President Hamid Ansari after Pakistani Journalist Nusrat Mirza claimed in his recent interview that he had gathered information on India during his visits to the country between 2005 to 2011, and passed it to Pakistan's Inter Intelligence Services (ISI). However, Ex-VP Ansari has denied all the claims made by the Pakistani journalist.

BJP demands stern action

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta stated that Hamid Ansari's statements have always been against the country's welfare and Congress appointed such a person on a constitutional post.

"The statements of former Vice President of India Hamid Ansari have always been controversial and against the country's welfare. Congress appointing such people on constitutional posts that too Vice Presidential position is absolutely shameful for the country. Now that the matter has come to light, if he had shared such details he should be tried for treason and stern action needs to be taken," said Kavinder Gupta.

Calling it an act of Treason, BJP Jammu & Kashmir unit President Ravinder Raina stated that under Congress' regime, foreigners were allowed to enter India and important information was shared with them.

"Whenever there was a regime of Congress party in our country, their government allowed foreigners and foreign journalists to come here. Highly confidential and important security pieces of information were shared with them. The exposure done by a foreign journalist is a matter of serious concern. This issue needs to be probed and those involved in this conspiracy should be tried for treason. This is a serious crime that needs to be investigated", said the J&K BJP chief.

'Welfare of India and its citizens should be foremost': BJP

Earlier in the day, while addressing the press briefing, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Congress of having links with Pakistan and claimed that under the UPA government, the country's security was heavily compromised. He also added that Hamid Ansari presented false facts and has shifted the blame on the UPA government.

"The responsibility of the person sitting in constitutional posts is immense but the welfare of India and its citizens should be foremost. In response to the questions asked by the BJP from the Congress party and Hamid Ansari, the ex-VP of India shifted the entire blame to the Congress government stating that those who are called in the Vice President's programme are called on the advice of the government, generally through the External Ministry's invitation," Bhatia said.

Taking a jibe at Congress, Gaurav Bhatia said, "The grand old party was learning how to fight terrorism from Pakistan's ISI agent. The event took place just a year after 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Had Hamid Ansari wanted, he could have said that the person should not be invited to the conference. They could have refused to share the stage with him."

