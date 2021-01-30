'Pak Trying To Infiltrate': Punjab CM Cautions About Cross-border Crimes Amid Farm Protest

Amid the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's three contentious farm bills, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday said that there has been an increase in weapons coming from Pakistan since October when the farmers began their agitation. Stating that he has been cautioning the Centre against the designs of the Western neighbour to cause a disturbance in the border state, the Punjab Chief Minister told ANI that Pakistan has been sending weapons through drones and is trying to cause infiltration.

Amarinder Singh said, "There has been a spurt in 'drone delivery' since the farmers' agitation started and 'weapons, money and heroine' have been coming in. Pakistan has sleeper cells which they can activate because a disturbed Punjab suits Pakistan's policy."

Punjab CM: 'Pakistan has increased smuggling of weapons'

Asserting that Pakistan and China are going to collude and 20 per cent of Indian Army soldiers belong to an area where there has been concern among farmers about farm laws and the morale troops can't be allowed to go down, the Punjab CM said, "I have a hostile country on my western border. On the north of us, we have China."

Amarinder Singh said, "These two countries are going to collude. About 20 per cent of the Indian army belongs to this area and we can't allow their morale to go down. I think we should be very careful in our choice of putting out news which should not create a situation where the morale of our troops goes down."

When asked if he blames Pakistan for the violence that took place on Republic Day in the national capital during the tractor rally march, Amarinder Singh said that is for the investigation agencies to find out. Asserting that he doesn't blame anyone, the Chief Minister asked, "When this movement started, why has there been a spurt in the drone delivery? Why weapons, money, and heroine is coming in?"

Giving out further details about his November meeting with Shah, Punjab CM Amarinder said, "I went to see Amit Shah when everyone started making big news about farmers' struggle to discuss the issue that has taken place."

He said, "Since the farmers' struggle started in October, the number of weaponry that is coming to Punjab (from Pakistan) has increased. It is drones that are bringing it in. That was what was concerning me because those drones that bring weapons are meant for something. They are not sent as a present here. We may capture 30 drones, but there are 20-30 that may get past us, to their objectives. I have been warning the government for a long time that "Pakistan is trying to infiltrate".

Urging the Centre to be on its toes, the Punjab CM said that the sleeper cells of Pakistan can awaken anytime. When asked about the narrative of the presence of "Khalistani" elements in the farmers' agitation, he said, "This is what Pakistan wants to do. I don't say that they are Khalistani. Khalistan, Naxal and Urban Naxal just names. There are people with different ideologies."

Speaking about the violence that took place in Delhi at Red Fort, Amarinder Singh said that the historic monument is a symbol of the country's independence and democracy. Stating that he was deeply saddened by the incidents of violence on January 26, he said that it is for the investigative agencies to probe the incidents of violence and fix responsibility. This is something of which no Indian can be proud, he added.

Calling the incident on the Republic Day a very sad day, he said that the protesting farmers have made it very clear that they do not believe in violence. Claiming that he doesn't believe that the farmers were involved in the violence, he said, "I think it is people who infiltrated this movement. there are plenty of people. We are sitting on the border here and the government knows very well what is happening at our border."

