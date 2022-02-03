In a big embarrassment for Rahul Gandhi, Congress veteran Natwar Singh rubbished his claim that the Modi government's foreign policy was responsible for bringing Pakistan and China closer. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, the former External Affairs Minister highlighted that India's aforesaid neighbours have shared a close relationship for many decades. Moreover, he ruled out the possibility of a war waged by Pakistan with China's help citing that India is much stronger today than in 1962. To buttress his point, he referred to India's fightback at the LAC.

Natwar Singh remarked, "Pakistan and China have been very close for decades. It hasn't happened yesterday. Pakistan was against us even during Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's time. Our China policy completely failed during Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's time. We had a war with China. We were not prepared for it. Now, they have got together. But, this is nothing new."

"The idea that either Pakistan or China can attack India or harm India. This is not true. Because 2022 is not 1962. Pakistan is in no position to take any initiative. And China will not allow Pakistan to do anything against India," the nonagenarian leader added.

#LIVE | "Pakistan was against us even during Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's time. Our China policy had completely failed during that time and we had a war with them': Former Congress Minister Natwar Singh on Rahul Gandhi's remarks



Rahul Gandhi fearmongers about 'Pakistan-China' nexus

In his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Rahul Gandhi launched a no-holds-barred attack on BJP over issues such as federalism, unemployment and national security. Towards the end of his speech, the former Congress president claimed that India has been diplomatically isolated even by her neighbours. Moreover, he attributed the China-Pakistan nexus to the "strategic mistakes" of the Centre in foreign policy.

Rahul Gandhi opined, "The Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do. They are very very clear about what they want to do. And, the single-biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. This is fundamental for India. And what you have done is you have brought them together."

He elaborated, "Do not be under any illusion. Do not underestimate the force that is standing in front of you. Do not underestimate the power that stands in front of us. You have brought Pakistan and China together and this is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India."