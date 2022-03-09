'Pakistan Is World's Economic Slave': Shiv Sena Ridicules Imran Khan For Anti-EU Tirade

Turning its lens towards international politics amid the Russia-Ukraine war on Wednesday, Shiv Sena claimed that Pakistan had become the world's 'economic slave'. Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Wednesday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut referred to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's recent tirade against EU countries for demanding that this country support a resolution condemning Russia at the UNGA. On that occasion, the 1992 Cricket World Cup-winning captain asserted, "What do you think of us? Are we your slaves to do whatever you say?"

Sanjay Raut remarked, "Imran Khan, if you are so angry with the European Union countries, then express it in a political way. Call and talk to the ambassadors of these countries, but posing a question like 'Are we your slaves' in a public function is akin to brandishing swords in the air. The European countries won't be bothered by this display of anger and neither will the Pakistani people will clap at this."

Calling out India's western neighbour's dire financial condition, he opined, " Whether it is America, China, Russia or European countries, Imran Khan is going everywhere with a begging bowl. Because Pakistan has a debt worth Rs.50.5 lakh crore and its economy has suffocated under this burden. The situation is such that Pakistan PM Imran Khan has to visit countries to seek loans to pay the existing loans."

"Recently, Pakistan's opposition parties had said 'Imran Khan is an international beggar'. Such a country can neither openly antagonise nor show anger towards other countries. That is the reason why Pakistan did not have the guts to vote on the resolution introduced by the European Union in the UN condemning Russia. Pakistan has become the world's economic slave," the Shiv Sena MP added.

Imran Khan stirs row

Addressing a public rally in the Vehari District on March 6, Imran Khan questioned the European Union member nations on their purported "hypocrisy". He asked, “Did you write the same letter to India?" Maintaining that Pakistan will remain neutral and try working towards ending the war in Ukraine, he stressed, "We are friends with Russia, and we are also friends with America; we are friends with China and with Europe; we are not in any camp".

Earlier, the Pakistan PM came under fire after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, when the latter declared a special military operation in Ukraine. Moreover, Moreover, he stirred a row on arrival in Moscow after telling Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, "What a time I have come. So much excitement". Khan's tough stance on Europe led to ramifications as the UK called off Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf's visit without mentioning any reason.

Image: ANI/PTI